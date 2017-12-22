Healthy Recipe: Fresh Guacamole

Who doesn’t love guacamole? It serves as the perfect snack for nearly any occasion and is packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K, lycopene and oleic acid. The best part? It's simple to make! This fresh guacamole recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class can be made in less than an hour at home.

Fresh Guacamole – 16 servings

Ingredients:

2 avocados

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 medium tomato, chopped

2-3 tablespoons of lime juice

Dash of salt and pepper

Directions:

Peel and mash avocados in a medium bowl

Add in remaining ingredients Chill for 30 minutes for flavors to combine

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 40; Fat: 3g; Sodium: 12 mg; Carbs: 3g; Fiber: 2g; Protein: 0.5g

