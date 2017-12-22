Healthy Recipe: Fresh Guacamole

December 22, 2017
Who doesn’t love guacamole? It serves as the perfect snack for nearly any occasion and is packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K, lycopene and oleic acid. The best part? It's simple to make! This fresh guacamole recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class can be made in less than an hour at home.
2 avocados
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 teaspoon of minced garlic
1 medium tomato, chopped
2-3 tablespoons of lime juice
Dash of salt and pepper
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 40; Fat: 3g; Sodium: 12 mg; Carbs: 3g; Fiber: 2g; Protein: 0.5g