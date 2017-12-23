Healthy Recipe: Homemade Simple Tomato Sauce

Tired of eating store-bought tomato sauce? This homemade recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is simple to make, full of flavor, and healthier than the jarred sauces you’ll find at the grocery store.

Simple Homemade Tomato Sauce – 3 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Dash salt and pepper

1-1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (optional)

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a small sauce pan over medium-high heat.

Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and vinegar and cook for 5-10 minutes or until heated through.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 1215; Fat: 18; Sodium: 70mg; Carbs: 13g; Fiber: 3g; Protein: 3g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City