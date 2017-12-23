Healthy Recipe: Homemade Simple Tomato Sauce

December 23, 2017
Tired of eating store-bought tomato sauce? This homemade recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is simple to make, full of flavor, and healthier than the jarred sauces you’ll find at the grocery store.
1/4 cup olive oil
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Dash salt and pepper
1-1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (optional)
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 1215; Fat: 18; Sodium: 70mg; Carbs: 13g; Fiber: 3g; Protein: 3g