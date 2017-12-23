December 23, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Homemade Simple Tomato Sauce

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Homemade Tomato Sauce IBX LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Simple Homemade Tomato Sauce

Tired of eating store-bought tomato sauce? This homemade recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is simple to make, full of flavor, and healthier than the jarred sauces you’ll find at the grocery store.

Simple Homemade Tomato Sauce – 3 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Dash salt and pepper
1-1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a small sauce pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.
  3. Add tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and vinegar and cook for 5-10 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 1215; Fat: 18; Sodium: 70mg; Carbs: 13g; Fiber: 3g; Protein: 3g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Meal Planning Healthy Eating Wellness Independence LIVE Independence LIVE Recipes Events

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.