Healthy Recipe: Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Adopting a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to give up all your favorite meals. This is particularly true when it comes to making stuffed peppers. Why? Because you can do so many different things with them. This recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class combines a variety of flavors to create a unique and healthy take on this versatile dish.

Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers – 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers, halved with seeds and ribs removed

3/4 cup dry quinoa

15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn

2 green onions, sliced

2/3 cup low sodium salsa

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Cook quinoa according to package directions using low sodium vegetable broth.

In a large bowl, mix together quinoa, beans, corn, onions, salsa, nutritional yeast, cumin, paprika, and optional chili powder.

Place peppers in a greased 9”x13” baking dish and stuff with filling. Lightly press down.

Cover with tin foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove tin foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 330; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 220mg; Carbs: 64g; Fiber: 14g; Protein: 15g

