Healthy Recipe: Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

December 22, 2017
Adopting a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to give up all your favorite meals. This is particularly true when it comes to making stuffed peppers. Why? Because you can do so many different things with them. This recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class combines a variety of flavors to create a unique and healthy take on this versatile dish.
4 large bell peppers, halved with seeds and ribs removed
3/4 cup dry quinoa
15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn
2 green onions, sliced
2/3 cup low sodium salsa
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 330; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 220mg; Carbs: 64g; Fiber: 14g; Protein: 15g