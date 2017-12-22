December 22, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers Independence LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Adopting a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to give up all your favorite meals. This is particularly true when it comes to making stuffed peppers. Why? Because you can do so many different things with them. This recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class combines a variety of flavors to create a unique and healthy take on this versatile dish.

Mexican Quinoa Stuffed Peppers – 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers, halved with seeds and ribs removed
3/4 cup dry quinoa
15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn
2 green onions, sliced
2/3 cup low sodium salsa
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Cook quinoa according to package directions using low sodium vegetable broth.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together quinoa, beans, corn, onions, salsa, nutritional yeast, cumin, paprika, and optional chili powder.
  4. Place peppers in a greased 9”x13” baking dish and stuff with filling. Lightly press down.
  5. Cover with tin foil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove tin foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 330; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 220mg; Carbs: 64g; Fiber: 14g; Protein: 15g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Independence LIVE Healthy Eating Wellness Dinner Independence LIVE Recipes Events

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.