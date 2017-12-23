Healthy Recipe: Pineapple Baked Chicken

December 23, 2017
This pineapple baked chicken recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is loaded with flavor and can be cooked in less than an hour. Made with healthy ingredients like unsweetened pineapple juice, honey (an antioxidant powerhouse) and ginger, this mouthwatering meal will please both adults and children alike.
2/3 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
1-1/2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
2 scallions, thinly sliced (can substitute onions)
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 162; Fat: 2.5g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Sodium: 400mg; Carbs: 13g; Cholesterol 65mg; Protein: 24g