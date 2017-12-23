December 23, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Pineapple Baked Chicken

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Pineapple baked chicken IBX LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Pineapple Baked Chicken

This pineapple baked chicken recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is loaded with flavor and can be cooked in less than an hour. Made with healthy ingredients like unsweetened pineapple juice, honey (an antioxidant powerhouse) and ginger, this mouthwatering meal will please both adults and children alike.

Pineapple Baked Chicken

Ingredients:

2/3 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
1-1/2 tablespoons honey
1-1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
2 scallions, thinly sliced (can substitute onions)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. In a shallow baking dish, just large enough to hold the chicken breasts, whisk together all ingredients. Add the chicken to the pan, spooning the juice over the top.
  3. Bake about 25 minutes or until cooked through.
  4. Serve with pan juices and scallions scattered on top.
  5. Handy Hint: Recipe can also be made in a skillet with chopped chicken pieces instead of whole breasts. Also, make it a meal by serving with brown rice and steamed broccoli.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 162; Fat: 2.5g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Sodium: 400mg; Carbs: 13g; Cholesterol 65mg; Protein: 24g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Some taxes, fees additional.