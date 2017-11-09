Healthy Recipe: Roasted Beet Hummus

Hummus is like the comic relief at an awkward dinner party. Everybody’s yearning for it, and it’s a universal pleaser. This light, savory snack slides smoothly onto your chip, pita, pretzel, bagel, carrot or cuke, and rarely leaves a mess.

The chickpeas used in hummus make it high in fiber, protein and iron, and when lemon is added, offers your body a boost of vitamin C and antioxidants. What’s more, a thick spread of hummus will never threaten your waistline, but tahini has been known to be anti-inflammatory and lower cholesterol.

With this quick, easy Roasted Beet Hummus recipe from Independence LIVE's weekly healthy cooking class, you’ll have your guests chirping for another helping.

Roasted Beet Hummus

Prep Time: 10 minutes • Total Time: 10 minutes • Servings: 6

Ingredients:

1 medium roasted beet, cooled, peeled, and quartered **See instructions below

1, 15-ounce, can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons tahini (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Dash salt and pepper

Water to thin

Optional spices: dried sage, cumin, paprika

Directions:

In a food processor, blend roasted beet until smooth with minimal bits. Add remaining ingredients to blend, reserving olive oil and water. Drizzle in olive oil while hummus is blending. If too thick, thin out with water. Adjust seasonings and serve with vegetables or whole grain pita



Nutrition per approximately 3T: 160 Cal, 10g Fat , 12g Carbs, 2.5g Fiber, 1g Sugar, 3g Protein

**Instructions for Roasting Beets

Directions - Option 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with foil.

If buying whole beets with stem, remove leaves and stalk.

Peel beets and cube. Lay on baking sheet and toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried sage (optional spices).

Cover baking sheet with foil and bake beets for 1 hour or until tender.



Directions - Option 2

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Scrub, wash, and remove leaves/stalk from beets.

Place whole beets on aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil and desired spices.

Wrap in aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes or until tender.

