Healthy Recipe: Roasted Beet Hummus

November 09, 2017
Hummus is like the comic relief at an awkward dinner party. Everybody’s yearning for it, and it’s a universal pleaser. This light, savory snack slides smoothly onto your chip, pita, pretzel, bagel, carrot or cuke, and rarely leaves a mess.
The chickpeas used in hummus make it high in fiber, protein and iron, and when lemon is added, offers your body a boost of vitamin C and antioxidants. What’s more, a thick spread of hummus will never threaten your waistline, but tahini has been known to be anti-inflammatory and lower cholesterol.
With this quick, easy Roasted Beet Hummus recipe from Independence LIVE's weekly healthy cooking class, you’ll have your guests chirping for another helping.
Ingredients:
1 medium roasted beet, cooled, peeled, and quartered **See instructions below
1, 15-ounce, can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons tahini (optional)
2 tablespoons olive oil
Dash salt and pepper
Water to thin
Optional spices: dried sage, cumin, paprika
Directions:
Directions - Option 1
Directions - Option 2