Healthy Recipe: Spaghetti Squash with Chunky Tomato Sauce

If Italian food is your guilty pleasure, you’re going to love this delicious recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Spaghetti squash not only provides a low-carb alternative to pasta, it’s also a great source of vitamin A, folic acid, potassium, and beta-carotene, which can help strengthen your immune system and improve eye and skin health. It’s the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite flavors without the guilt!

Spaghetti Squash with Chunky Tomato Sauce – 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 large spaghetti squash, cut in half lengthwise

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

5 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup reduced fat grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, freshly packed

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Wrap spaghetti squash halves in aluminum foil and place in a baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until tender. Reduce oven to 200 degrees F.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add tomatoes and garlic and cook for about 20-30 minutes, or until thickened.

Add vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Carefully open the foil of the spaghetti squash (watch steam) and remove. Scoop out the seeds and discard.

Scoop out the stringy flesh into a bowl/serving dish. Top with tomato sauce, basil, and Parmesan.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 122; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 148mg; Carbs: 20g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 4g

