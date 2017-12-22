Healthy Recipe: Spaghetti Squash with Chunky Tomato Sauce

December 22, 2017
If Italian food is your guilty pleasure, you’re going to love this delicious recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Spaghetti squash not only provides a low-carb alternative to pasta, it’s also a great source of vitamin A, folic acid, potassium, and beta-carotene, which can help strengthen your immune system and improve eye and skin health. It’s the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite flavors without the guilt!
1 large spaghetti squash, cut in half lengthwise
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
5 medium tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup reduced fat grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, freshly packed
Salt and pepper to taste
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 122; Fat: 4g; Sodium: 148mg; Carbs: 20g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 4g