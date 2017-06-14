Fitness Workout

Interval Training

Interval Training is a fast-paced class featuring different types of exercises using your own body weight.

June 14, 2017

Interval Training: Every Tuesday at Independence LIVE

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Are you a busy individual looking for an effective way to obtain high fitness results without going to the gym every day? Then you need to attend Interval Training at Independence LIVE.

This fast-paced class will run you through a series of different types of exercises using your own body weight. The routines alternate in difficulty, with some easier and others more challenging. Regardless of your fitness level, this class is appropriate for everyone. All you’ll need to bring is a towel and water!

The next Interval Training class takes place on Tuesday, September 26 at 12:15 p.m. and is free to members of an Independence Blue Cross health plan.

Interval Training at Independence LIVE

Tuesday, September 26 | 12:15 – 1 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

