After cancellation, popular cycling race returning to Philly in 2018

Under a different name and new ownership, the city's popular cycling race looks set for a return in 2018.

Organizers are set to roll out the Independence Classic in Philly on June 3, an event that appears to have replaced the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, known for its climb of the "Manayunk Wall."

Like that race, the Independence Classic will be a stop along the International Cycling Union tour with men's and women's races.

In January, organizers abruptly canceled the annual event for this year, citing a lack of funding and rising security costs. The website for the race, which had been set for June 4, still states "we're taking a break in 2017."

The City of Philadelphia previously owned the event, but Race Director Robin Morton said a Midwest-based group of investors will own next year's race.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

The popular 12.3-mile circuit ran through Manayunk, East Falls and Fairmount Park, and along Kelly Drive.

Morton said she was unsure if next year's route would stay exactly as is, but she added that she can't see organizers making any drastic changes.

The race, formerly called the Philadelphia International Cycling Championship, had been held each year since its start in 1985. Organizers were set to call off the race in 2013 due to rising costs and inadequate funding, but local business leaders and politicians worked to organize the shorter Philly Cycling Classic that summer.

The event continued to run until this summer.

In February, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia petitioned the city to find a way to hold the event this year.

"The PICC is a terrific event that draws tourists and professional cyclists from around the world and millions of dollars of revenue to the City and small businesses in Manayunk," the petition stated. "Philadelphians love this race because it puts Philadelphia on the map as a world-class city for road cycling and racing and shows off the region's trail network, the Circuit Trails and its unparalleled Schuylkill River Trail."