Enjoy fall foods and wines on Autumn Wine Walk at local winery

Chaddsford Winery's popular Adult Trick Or Treat Weekends may have ended, but there are more wine and food pairing events coming up in November.

During Autumn Wine Walk Weekends, attendees will stroll from station to station at the Chester County winery enjoying seasonal wines and snacks.

Below is the pairing lineup.

• Station one – Antipasto of prosciutto and provolone cherry pepper shooters, grilled artichokes and crostini with 2015 Pinot Grigio and Sunset Blush

• Station two – Balsamic fig, bacon and goat cheese flatbread paired with 2015 Proprietors Reserve White

• Station three – Cinnamon sweet potato puffs with 2015 Proprietors Reserve Red

• Station four – Merlot BellaVitano cheese and braised short ribs with 2014 Fusion

• Station five – Chocolate-dipped vanilla cream puffs and black forest Swiss rolls with warm Holiday Spirit

As a bonus, to celebrate Chaddsford Winery's 35th year in the Pennsylvania wine industry, the walk will end with cake and warm Spiced Apple.

There will also be live music and food trucks at the winery, so attendees can enjoy the grounds after they finish the pairing event.

The Autumn Wine Walk will be offered Saturday, Nov. 11, 18 and 25, and Sunday, Nov. 12, 19 and 26. Tickets are $20 online or $25 on-site.



Can't make it to the winery on those dates? Chaddsford Winery also recently opened a wine garden at the King of Prussia Mall. It will be open through the holiday season.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 18, 25

1-6 p.m. | $20-$25 per person

Sunday, Nov. 12, 19, 26

1-5 p.m. | $20-$25 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Pa.