Eagles stay or go: Specialists

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at the specialists.

Previous "Stay or Go" positional analysis

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Tight end | Offensive tackle | Guard/Center

Defensive end | Defensive tackle | Inside linebacker

Outside linebacker | Cornerback | Safety

Jake Elliott

Elliott missed a few easy kicks, including a handful of PATs, but he was 12/13 from 40-49, and 5/6 from beyond 50. He also drilled every clutch kick he took in 2017, including obviously his 61-yarder to beat the Giants, and a 46-yard "ice water in the veins" kick with 1:05 to play in the Super Bowl.

#JimmyVerdict: He'll likely kick unopposed in training camp.



Your verdict:

Donnie Jones

In any other year, I'd say it's a no-brainer that Donnie would be back, but he's going to count for $1,875,000 against the salary cap in 2018. For a salary cap-challenged team, I wonder if the Eagles would consider cutting him prior to the start of the new league year to make way for Cameron Johnston, a lesser punter, but a cheaper one who would carry a cap number of $480,000.

#JimmyVerdict: I just can't predict Donnie to go.



Your verdict:

Rick Lovato

There was mass panic (OK, maybe not) when the Eagles traded Jon Dorenbos to the Saints, as many wondered how in the world could they go in another direction. And then... we never heard Rick Lovato's name for the rest of the season, which is a good thing for a long snapper.

#JimmyVerdict: Lovato will be back.



Your verdict:

Caleb Sturgis

Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins, and he was replaced by Elliott, who took a stranglehold of the kicking job. Sturgis will be free to leave in free agency, and the Eagles will hope he gets a big enough contract to qualify for a compensatory pick.

#JimmyVerdict: Go.



Your verdict:

Bryan Braman

The Eagles needed some special teams help late in the season, so they turned to a familiar face in Braman. He was almost certainly just a short-term rental who got a ring for his troubles.

#JimmyVerdict: Go.



Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld RB Jay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles RB (cont) Wendell Smallwood Donnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner WR Alshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins WR (cont) Shelton Gibson Marcus Johnson TE Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton OT Jason Peters Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Will Beatty OG Brandon Brooks Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack C Jason Kelce Isaac Seumalo DE Brandon Graham Vinny Curry Derek Barnett Chris Long DE (cont) Steven Means DT Fletcher Cox Tim Jernigan Beau Allen Destiny Vaeao DT (cont) Elijah Qualls ILB Jordan Hicks Dannell Ellerbe Najee Goode Joe Walker OLB Nigel Bradham Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill Nate Gerry CB Jalen Mills Ronald Darby Patrick Robinson Sidney Jones CB (cont) Rasul Douglas S Malcolm Jenkins Rodney McLeod Corey Graham Jaylen Watkins S (cont) Chris Maragos K/P/LS Jake Elliott Donnie Jones Rick Lovato Caleb Sturgis Braman Bryan Braman Head coach Defensive coordinator GM

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.