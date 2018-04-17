Healthy Recipe: Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette

April 17, 2018
If you’re looking for something delicious that’s also loaded with nutritional benefits, you’re going to love this asparagus salad and vinaigrette recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Rich in antioxidants and a host of other vitamins and minerals, asparagus is low in both calories and fat. Combine this superfood with balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, and more for a springtime lunch that’s sure to please.
• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 teaspoon dried tarragon
• 1 teaspoon honey
• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
• Pinch of black pepper and garlic
• ½ cup quinoa (prepared with 1 cup of water and juice from ½ a lemon)
• 1 bunch fresh asparagus
• 1 small shallot, halved and sliced
• 1 tablespoon sliced almonds
Nutrition Facts Per Serving (1/2 cup): 120 Cal, 9g Fat , 10g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 20mg Sodium, 4g Protein