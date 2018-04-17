Healthy Recipe: Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette

If you’re looking for something delicious that’s also loaded with nutritional benefits, you’re going to love this asparagus salad and vinaigrette recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Rich in antioxidants and a host of other vitamins and minerals, asparagus is low in both calories and fat. Combine this superfood with balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, and more for a springtime lunch that’s sure to please.

Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette – 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 teaspoon dried tarragon

• 1 teaspoon honey

• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

• Pinch of black pepper and garlic

• ½ cup quinoa (prepared with 1 cup of water and juice from ½ a lemon)

• 1 bunch fresh asparagus

• 1 small shallot, halved and sliced

• 1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Directions:

Whisk together vinaigrette ingredients (balsamic vinegar, olive oil, dried tarragon, honey, Dijon mustard, black pepper and garlic) and set aside.

Place quinoa in a 2-quart sauce pan. Add the water and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and cook for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered.

In the meantime, trim off a few inches of the asparagus stems and discard. Thinly slice the asparagus into 1/8- to 1/6-inch rounds and add to the quinoa with the shallots and almonds.

Pour some of the vinaigrette over the mixture and toss to coat.



Nutrition Facts Per Serving (1/2 cup): 120 Cal, 9g Fat , 10g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 20mg Sodium, 4g Protein

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City