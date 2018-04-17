April 17, 2018

Healthy Recipe: Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

If you’re looking for something delicious that’s also loaded with nutritional benefits, you’re going to love this asparagus salad and vinaigrette recipe from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class. Rich in antioxidants and a host of other vitamins and minerals, asparagus is low in both calories and fat. Combine this superfood with balsamic vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, and more for a springtime lunch that’s sure to please.

Asparagus Salad with Vinaigrette – 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 teaspoon dried tarragon
• 1 teaspoon honey
• ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
• Pinch of black pepper and garlic
• ½ cup quinoa (prepared with 1 cup of water and juice from ½ a lemon)
• 1 bunch fresh asparagus
• 1 small shallot, halved and sliced
• 1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Directions:

  1. Whisk together vinaigrette ingredients (balsamic vinegar, olive oil, dried tarragon, honey, Dijon mustard, black pepper and garlic) and set aside.
  2. Place quinoa in a 2-quart sauce pan. Add the water and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover, and cook for 15-20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered.
  3. In the meantime, trim off a few inches of the asparagus stems and discard. Thinly slice the asparagus into 1/8- to 1/6-inch rounds and add to the quinoa with the shallots and almonds.
  4. Pour some of the vinaigrette over the mixture and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (1/2 cup): 120 Cal, 9g Fat , 10g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 20mg Sodium, 4g Protein

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Independence LIVE Events Independence LIVE Recipes Wellness Salads

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

One dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philly
04172018_Southwest_engine_USAT.

Sixers

Sixers' Game 2 loss highlights need for Joel Embiid return sooner rather than later
030918-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Soda

What's the deal with South Jersey's BOOST! beverage?
BOOST! sign

Comedy

Kevin Bacon's bizarre 'Funny or Die' short is — wow
Kevin Bacon Duck

Parenting

'You disgust me' – examining the impact of verbal abuse on children
04172018_girl_crying_Pexels

Eagles

Carson Wentz provides update on rehab process, says he's still eyeing Week 1 return
041718_Carson-Wentz_usat

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.