Music Concerts
Kenny Chesney Eric Jamison/AP

In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas.

October 18, 2017

Kenny Chesney returning to Philly for 2018 show

Music Concerts South Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Kenny Chesney Philadelphia Country Music
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will make another stop at Lincoln Financial Field next summer.

Chesney returns to the South Philadelphia venue for a June 9 show on his 18-stadium "Trip Around the Sun" tour, which kicks off in April. He'll be joined by Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay.

Pre-sale ticket purchases began Wednesday, and general sale kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

The show will be Chesney's first at the Linc since his "Spread The Love" tour with Miranda Lambert, Big & Rich and Old Dominion in June 2016.

Tickets can be bought on ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

