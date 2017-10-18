Kenny Chesney returning to Philly for 2018 show

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will make another stop at Lincoln Financial Field next summer.



Chesney returns to the South Philadelphia venue for a June 9 show on his 18-stadium "Trip Around the Sun" tour, which kicks off in April. He'll be joined by Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay.

Pre-sale ticket purchases began Wednesday, and general sale kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

The show will be Chesney's first at the Linc since his "Spread The Love" tour with Miranda Lambert, Big & Rich and Old Dominion in June 2016.

Tickets can be bought on ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.