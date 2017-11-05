Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Broncos, Week 9

The 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the 3-4 Denver Broncos in the Birds' third straight game at home before they head into their bye week. The Broncos, meanwhile, will be playing their third straight game on the road, and are traveling to Philly on a short week after a Monday night game in Kansas City.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Broncos have an outstanding defense, with arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in Von Miller, to go along with an All-Pro secondary. The offense, on the other hand, has been dreadful, as the Broncos benched starter Trevor Siemian this week and will start Brock Osweiler today instead.

While the Eagles only list two players on their injury report this week, they have lost a number of major players this season to injured reserve, including Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Darren Sproles. Conversely, despite their struggles this season, the Broncos have been relatively healthy. You can find the complete injury report with analysis here.

A week after they were double-digit favorites against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are seven-point favorites against the Broncos. Our staff of writers all see an Eagles win.

Here are the rest of the games around the league:

Early games:

Ravens at Titans Buccaneers at Saints Rams at Giants Falcons at Panthers Bengals at Jaguars Colts at Texans

Later games:

Cardinals at 49ers

Redskins at Seahawks

Chiefs at Cowboys



Sunday Night Football:

Raiders at Dolphins



Monday Night Football:

Lions at Packers



For the gambling degenerates, here are our Week 9 picks.

