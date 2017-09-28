Lottery tickets announced for each 'Springsteen on Broadway' show

Bruce Springsteen fans will have yet another shot to see The Boss on Broadway.

Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat announced Thursday that a series of lottery tickets are up for grabs for every "Springsteen on Broadway" show.

A digital lottery will release 26 tickets to winners of random drawings to take place before each show from Oct. 3 to Feb. 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Manhattan, according to multiple reports.

Tickets will be $75 apiece plus service fees and will be limited to two per winner.

Fans hoping to score entry can take part in the lottery on luckyseat.com. Lottery entries for each show will be accepted until 10 a.m. the day before the performance, organizers said. The entry will then be held at noon that day.

Winners and losers will both receive notifications by email after the drawing. Winners will also be sent a text message.

Winners must buy their tickets by 4 p.m. the day of the drawing. If they miss the deadline, they forfeit the tickets, organizers said.

Entries for Springsteen's first five shows next week – set for 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 4, Oct. 5, Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 – are open now until 10 a.m. Monday.

Springsteen announced last month that his show would extend through early February of 2018, adding 10 more weeks to a run of performances that had been set to stop on Nov. 26.

Tickets for the exclusive act had been released for sale through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform, which required fans to register weeks in advance for a chance to win tickets that ranged in price from $75 to $850 apiece.

Most resale tickets for all shows on StubHub are up for more than $1,000 each.