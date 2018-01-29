M. Night Shyamalan raves about early screening of 'Glass' scenes

January 29, 2018
The countdown is now less than a year until the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass," a project that will bridge two of the Philadelphia-area director's most celebrated films.
The "comic book thriller" starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy brings together the narratives of "Unbreakable" and "Split," the 2016 film that rejuvenated interest in Shyamalan's work after a long critical draught.
For months, Shyamalan has teased fans with updates about the film schedule. He's sounded more excited about "Glass" than any of his previous projects, largely because the movie will mark the culmination of a 17-year blueprint.
Day 1: Seventeen years in the making. #Glass pic.twitter.com/La6X6alKgx— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 2, 2017
It also doesn't hurt that stars like Willis and Jackson have been seen together around southeastern Pennsylvania, where scenes have been shot in Philadelphia and at the former Allentown State Hospital.
Starting day 10 of #Glass. Exhausted, excited. At times I get emotional seeing all these characters together in one film.— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 13, 2017
On Monday, Shyamalan took to Twitter to announce that he had just screened 12 minutes of the film in Los Angeles. It went well, according to the director.
Just came back from LA where I showed 12mins of #Glass to @UniversalPics & @DisneyStudios . Very very gracious reaction. #comicbookthriller— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 29, 2018
It's unlikely we'll be seeing much in the way of a trailer any time in the near future. Filming wrapped last month and the project, currently in post-production, is set for release on Jan. 18, 2019.