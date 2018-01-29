January 29, 2018

M. Night Shyamalan raves about early screening of 'Glass' scenes

Michael Tanenbaum
Oct 20, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Hollywood film director m Night Shyamalan (L) and actor Samuel Jackson (R) watch game action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

The countdown is now less than a year until the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass," a project that will bridge two of the Philadelphia-area director's most celebrated films.

The "comic book thriller" starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy brings together the narratives of "Unbreakable" and "Split," the 2016 film that rejuvenated interest in Shyamalan's work after a long critical draught.

For months, Shyamalan has teased fans with updates about the film schedule. He's sounded more excited about "Glass" than any of his previous projects, largely because the movie will mark the culmination of a 17-year blueprint. 

It also doesn't hurt that stars like Willis and Jackson have been seen together around southeastern Pennsylvania, where scenes have been shot in Philadelphia and at the former Allentown State Hospital.

On Monday, Shyamalan took to Twitter to announce that he had just screened 12 minutes of the film in Los Angeles. It went well, according to the director.

It's unlikely we'll be seeing much in the way of a trailer any time in the near future. Filming wrapped last month and the project, currently in post-production, is set for release on Jan. 18, 2019. 

Michael Tanenbaum
