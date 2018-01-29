M. Night Shyamalan raves about early screening of 'Glass' scenes

The countdown is now less than a year until the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass," a project that will bridge two of the Philadelphia-area director's most celebrated films.

The "comic book thriller" starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy brings together the narratives of "Unbreakable" and "Split," the 2016 film that rejuvenated interest in Shyamalan's work after a long critical draught.