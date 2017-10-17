The Philadelphia Film Festival will honor Bruce Willis

The 26th Annual Philadelphia Film Festival begins Thursday, kicking off 10 days of more than 100 films and welcoming back to town one of the city’s foremost filmmakers, M. Night Shyamalan.



Shyamalan will be there alongside Bruce Willis and will be awarding the actor the 2nd Annual Lumière Award. Named after French filmmakers Auguste and Louis Lumiere, among the first filmmakers in history, the award honors members of the film community who have shown a passion for enhancing filmmaking and the film industry in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Film Society noted Willis’ roles in Philly-filmed movies including “Twelve Monkeys,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and his current work on Shaymalan’s upcoming movie “Glass,” the filming of which has already cultivated a few celebrity sightings around town.

Last year, the inaugural Lumiere Award went to Shyamalan himself. Willis will be honored Thursday, Oct. 26, at the AKA Washington Square.

Schedule and tickets for the festival are available on the Philadelphia Film Society website.