Get painted like the living dead to hit the bars during Zombie Crawl

October 12, 2017

These zombies don't want brains. They want beer.

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For the sixth year, zombies will be allowed to roam freely through Northern Liberties. On Friday the 13th, the living dead can drink their way through five-plus bars during Zombie Crawl.

The annual event includes free makeup at "Zombification Stations" and exclusive drink specials at hot spots in The Schmidt's Commons.

During the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., there will be giveaways, too.

Tickets can be purchased individually or in a group.

During the Zombie Crawl, Arts at Night: Friday the 13th Edition will be happening in The Schmidt's Common courtyard, also. The free show will include burlesque and circus arts, among other performances.

Sixth Annual Zombie Crawl

Friday, Oct. 13
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $15 individual ticket
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.

Sinead Cummings

