Sparking wine gift ideas for February, the month of love

With Valentine's Day now in the rearview mirror, the pressure is off to find a suitable romantic gift for your Valentine.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, 54.8 % of Americans celebrated Valentine's Day, spending $19.6 billion on gifts. If you gifted wine this year or needed a nice bottle for your dinner date, we've got a few to recommend for the "belated" gift giver, or he or she who wants to keep the bubbly abounding.

Courtesy of Bondfire Media Relations & Consulting/for PhillyVoice Terveri Cellars Sparkling Rose goes for roughly $19 a bottle in most state stores.

What to drink when you want your date to think you're a renegade

Washington State is not necessarily world-renowned for their sparkling wine yet, but Treveri Cellars is breaking the mold. The wine is a blend of 50 percent Syrah, a bit a-typical for sparkling wine blends. The aromas are of red fruits, raspberry and strawberry, with soft fruit flavors in the mouth, followed by crisp acidity, making this wine easy to enjoy, which is good because you'll be busy trying to impress your date.

Terveri Cellars Sparkling Rose, Brut, NV, Columbia Valley, WA. $18.99



Courtesy of Bondfire Media Relations & Consulting/for PhillyVoice Château de Petit Thouars from France sells for roughly $20 in state stores.

What to drink when you want your date to think you're "In the know"

Cremant de Loire is off most people's radars but offers exceptional value with a chance to explore sparkling wine made from 100 percent Cabernet Franc. The family du Petit Thouars has been making wine in the western Touraine region in the Loire Valley since the 17th century. The estate was replanted in 1975, and the following year, a modern winery and cellar transformed it into a serious wine estate with about 30 acres of vineyard. This Brut Rose is made from 100 percent Cabernet Franc in the "method Traditionelle" like "Champagne" and aged "sur lies" (on the yeast sediment), which helps to add a fuller, richer texture to the wine.

The aromas and flavors show hints of watermelon rind, citrus, and red berries, with refreshing acidity and a delicate, creamy mousse from the "sur lies" aging process. The soft rose hue of the wine adds to it's appeal and makes it "more romantic" for that special Valentine's Day celebration.

Château de Petit Thouars, Cremant de Loire Brut Rose, NV, Loire Valley, France. $19.99



Courtesy of Bondfire Media Relations & Consulting/for PhillyVoice Mumm Grand Cordon unleashes intense, complex flavors of fresh fruit and caramel.

What to drink when you want to show your date you're the real deal

Champagne Mumm is one of the "Grande Marque" houses in Champagne and was among the first Champagne houses to acquire their own vineyards. Today, they are one of the largest vineyard owners with just over 600 acres under vine. It is all grand and premier cru vineyards and rates at a 98 percent quality level. The house-style is characterized by the higher proportion of Pinot Noir used in its wines, although expect the fruit to take a bit of a back seat to the more dominate flavors of toasty, yeasty, brioche flavors one typically finds in Champagne. Aromas and flavors of citrus, apple, toast and yeast lead to a crisp, lingering finish.

Mumm Cordon Rouge, NV, Champagne, France. $ 34.99