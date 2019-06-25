12 people injured, two critically, in Logan house fire

June 25, 2019
At least 12 people were injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Two remain in critical condition.
Flames broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of N. 12th Street. Firefighters said many of the people inside the three-story building suffered injuries from jumping out of windows or from smoke inhalation. CBS reported a 12-year-old boy jumped from a third-story window and suffered burns to 30% of his body.
Two individuals are reportedly in critical condition, as per the AP, and a child as young as three years old was inside the house when the blaze began, according to CBS.
Firefighters said it's still unclear how many people lived in the building.
Officials are still working to determine how the fire started.
Neighbor says she’s never seen a fire like it. Huge flames. 12 people taken to hospital including children. Happened in Logan area of #Philadelphia. 4900 block of N. 12th St. Live updates on @6abc pic.twitter.com/iUNkPeRwEZ— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) June 25, 2019
Breaking: Fire in Logan. Multiple people take to the hospital. @DrayClarkTV & @petekane10 on scene waiting for @ThielAdam update. @NBCPhiladelphia @VaiSikahema pic.twitter.com/FYXN34xTMB— Tracy Davidson (@tracydavidson) June 25, 2019
Fire Marshal just arrived at the scene of a massive fire in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. The fire sent 12 people to the hospital, according to officials. pic.twitter.com/LhorMdCiVK— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 25, 2019
#BREAKING: 12 people hospitalized after fire rips thru 3 story home at 12th & Ruscomb St in Logan. 2 in critical condition, including 1 child. Victims were rescued, some jumped. 1 ambulance crew rushed victims to hosp, then went back to scene to help more victims.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/NYwKcXqg5U— Christine Mattson (@ChristneMattson) June 25, 2019
