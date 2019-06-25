More News:

June 25, 2019

12 people injured, two critically, in Logan house fire

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Firefighters responded to a fire in the Logan section of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. At least 12 were injured.

At least 12 people were injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Two remain in critical condition.

Flames broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of N. 12th Street. Firefighters said many of the people inside the three-story building suffered injuries from jumping out of windows or from smoke inhalation. CBS reported a 12-year-old boy jumped from a third-story window and suffered burns to 30% of his body.

Two individuals are reportedly in critical condition, as per the AP, and a child as young as three years old was inside the house when the blaze began, according to CBS. 

Firefighters said it's still unclear how many people lived in the building. 

Officials are still working to determine how the fire started.

