Allentown man allegedly left adults with disabilities locked in his car outside strip club, cops say

An Allentown man who allegedly locked disabled adults in his car while he visited a strip club is facing charges of neglect and other offenses, police said.

Antonio Montoya, 33, formerly worked as a caregiver with the Philadelphia-based Resources for Human Development, which runs group homes in the region and provides programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He no longer works there.

Prosecutors said Montoya allegedly went to a strip club with two other employees, while several of the disabled adults were locked in the car outside, WFMZ reported.

A photo also allegedly shows Montoya putting one of the adults in a choke hold until the person's face began "turning bluish ... as though he can't breathe," prosecutors said Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.

Montoya is charged with strangulation and neglect of care of a dependent person in Bethlehem Township on Tuesday. He's due back in court in November.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.