Amber Alert issued for missing Philadelphia toddler

April 12, 2021
Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for a missing 2-year-old boy, who was last seen in Philadelphia on Friday.
Authorities said Byron McDonald was reported abducted by his father, 28-year-old Byron McDonald II.
The child is described as 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time he disappeared, police said.
The younger McDonald was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St. in North Philly.
The boy's father is 6 feet one inch tall and about 180 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and license plate number LMD3353.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child should call 911.