Amber Alert issued for missing Philadelphia toddler

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for a missing 2-year-old boy, who was last seen in Philadelphia on Friday.

Authorities said Byron McDonald was reported abducted by his father, 28-year-old Byron McDonald II.

The child is described as 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time he disappeared, police said.

The younger McDonald was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St. in North Philly.

