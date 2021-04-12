More News:

April 12, 2021

Amber Alert issued for missing Philadelphia toddler

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 2-year-old Byron McDonald

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amber Alert McDonald @PAStatePolice/Twitter

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Bryon McDonald II, who was reported abducted from Philadelphia on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for a missing 2-year-old boy, who was last seen in Philadelphia on Friday.

Authorities said Byron McDonald was reported abducted by his father, 28-year-old Byron McDonald II.

The child is described as 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time he disappeared, police said.

The younger McDonald was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St. in North Philly.

The boy's father is 6 feet one inch tall and about 180 pounds. He is believed to be driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and license plate number LMD3353.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child should call 911.

