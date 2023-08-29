More Events:

August 29, 2023

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals

The West Philly shopping event takes place from 40th to 51st streets on Thursday, Sept. 7

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Sept. 7 with $1, $3 and $5 deals.

Shoppers can find steep deals on everything from plants to a 90-minute martial arts class in West Philadelphia as a major neighborhood event returns next week. 

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will occur for the second time this year on Thursday, Sept. 7. From 5-8 p.m., 78 small businesses will offer $1, $3 and $5 deals on food, clothing, jewelry and handmade goods along Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets and in Clark Park.

MORE: OURFest, Philly's revamped National Coming Out Day celebration, takes over the Gayborhood Oct. 7-8

Restaurants like Fiesta Pizza, bookshops like Books Through Bars, pet groomers like PHilthy Paws and hair studios like Hair Vyce are participating. A block party will take place on 48th Street, and children and families can head to 50th Street for a dance party, Double Dutch and other activities. 

A few of the available deals at the Dollar Stroll can be found below. 

Aksum Cafe: $1 samosas, $3 falafel and $5 beer 
Baltimore Avenue Pet Shoppe: $1, $3 and $5 pet treats and toys 
Books Through Bars: $1 books 
Booker's Restaurant and Bar: $5 honey soy fried chicken skewers 
Carbon Copy: $3 soft-serve ice cream cups 
Ceramic Concept: $3 succulents and air plants, $5 jewelry dishes 
EveryDae Hair: $1, $3 and $5 hair products and accessories 
Red Lotus Spa and Nails: $1 earrings, hair braiding, accessories and nail polish, $3 jewelry, lucky bamboo plants and $5 hats, scarves and t-shirts 
Third World Cheese Co.: $1 cheese snack, $5 cheese sampler 
Triple Girl Treatment Candles: $1 lip balms, $3 lip glosses and bracelets and $5 candles, room sprays and hand soaps 
Juice Box 215: $1 Booster Jawn, $3 lemonade, tea or vegan Thai iced tea and $5 fresh juices, smoothies and chickpea sliders 
Yongmudo United: $1 ClassPass for 90-minute class

A map of all of the participating vendors — and corresponding deals — can be found on the University City District's website. There is no rain date for the event. 

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
5-8 p.m. | $1, $3 and $5 deals
Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets

