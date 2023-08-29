Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals

Shoppers can find steep deals on everything from plants to a 90-minute martial arts class in West Philadelphia as a major neighborhood event returns next week.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will occur for the second time this year on Thursday, Sept. 7. From 5-8 p.m., 78 small businesses will offer $1, $3 and $5 deals on food, clothing, jewelry and handmade goods along Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets and in Clark Park.

Restaurants like Fiesta Pizza, bookshops like Books Through Bars, pet groomers like PHilthy Paws and hair studios like Hair Vyce are participating. A block party will take place on 48th Street, and children and families can head to 50th Street for a dance party, Double Dutch and other activities.

A few of the available deals at the Dollar Stroll can be found below.

• Aksum Cafe: $1 samosas, $3 falafel and $5 beer

• Baltimore Avenue Pet Shoppe: $1, $3 and $5 pet treats and toys

• Books Through Bars: $1 books

• Booker's Restaurant and Bar: $5 honey soy fried chicken skewers

• Carbon Copy: $3 soft-serve ice cream cups

• Ceramic Concept: $3 succulents and air plants, $5 jewelry dishes

• EveryDae Hair: $1, $3 and $5 hair products and accessories

• Red Lotus Spa and Nails: $1 earrings, hair braiding, accessories and nail polish, $3 jewelry, lucky bamboo plants and $5 hats, scarves and t-shirts

• Third World Cheese Co.: $1 cheese snack, $5 cheese sampler

• Triple Girl Treatment Candles: $1 lip balms, $3 lip glosses and bracelets and $5 candles, room sprays and hand soaps

• Juice Box 215: $1 Booster Jawn, $3 lemonade, tea or vegan Thai iced tea and $5 fresh juices, smoothies and chickpea sliders

• Yongmudo United: $1 ClassPass for 90-minute class

A map of all of the participating vendors — and corresponding deals — can be found on the University City District's website. There is no rain date for the event.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

5-8 p.m. | $1, $3 and $5 deals

Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets