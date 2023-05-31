More News:

May 31, 2023

Woman fatally shot husband at Bristol Borough Wharf, police say

Sammar Khan, 40, of Levittown, allegedly killed 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal at the waterfront park in Bucks County on Tuesday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Bristol Wife Husband Homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Faisal Iqbal, 38, allegedly was fatally shot by his wife, Sammar Khan, 40, Tuesday morning at the Bristol Borough Wharf in Bucks County, prosecutors say.

A Levittown woman allegedly shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning at the Bristol Borough Wharf. Authorities say multiple witnesses saw the shooting unfold at the park along the Delaware River waterfront.

Sammar Khan, 40, was arrested after police allegedly found her at the scene with blood on her clothing. Her husband, 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal, was on the ground in a grassy area near the parking lot, police said. Iqbal had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. Witnesses told detectives that Khan and Iqbal had been talking to one another near the river. Kahn was speaking loudly in another language and Iqbal was seated, police said.

After hearing a gunshot, witnesses told police they saw Iqbal stand up and begin to wrestle with Kahn. Several more gunshots allegedly followed.

The couple was then seen walking toward the parking lot, and Iqbal told one witness to call 911, police said. Kahn allegedly shot Iqbal twice more and he collapsed to the grass between the water and the parking lot.

As Iqbal remained on the ground, Kahn allegedly fired two final shots that struck him in the torso and head, authorities said.

Kahn is charged with homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person. She is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

