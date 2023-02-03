More News:

February 03, 2023

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

PennDOT will redirect motorists on Route 113 in Bedminster and Tinicum Townships

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
Bucks County Road Closures John Guccione/Pexels/www.advergroup.com

Apple Studios will be filming in Bucks County from Feb. 14-18 and Feb. 21-23, causing a detour on a stretch of Route 113 in Bedminster and Tinicum townships.

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. 

From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23. 

From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those dates, cars will be directed to use other routes along Kellers Church Road, Creek Road and Quarry Road. Large trucks will be directed to use Route 313 (Dublin Pike) as an alternative.

Apple Studios did not immediately return an inquiry about the film project.

PennDOT advised that motorists to allow extra time when traveling on these dates due to expected backups near the work area. All of the scheduled filming activities are weather dependent.

The Philadelphia region has seen a number of film and TV projects in recent years, including HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and Netflix's "Concrete Cowboy" and "Hustle." Apple has frequently filmed M. Night Shyamalan's "Servent" series in Rittenhouse, and the director's new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," was filmed primarily in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Bucks County Film PennDOT

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Reintroducing cougars to Pennsylvania would better control its deer population, some scientists say
Cougars Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Health News

Eye drops brand linked to string of drug-resistant bacterial infections, CDC says
EzriCare Eye Drops

Eagles

Mailbag: Could the Eagles or Chiefs become the NFL's next dynasty?
020323JalenHurts

Movies

From 'Rocky' to 'Shazam,' the Philly art museum has appeared in more movies than any other Pennsylvania location
Art Museum Films

Tours

Learn about Black history through audio walking tours and storefront installations in Northern Liberties
Black History Month NoLibs

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved