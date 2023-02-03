Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday.

From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.



From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those dates, cars will be directed to use other routes along Kellers Church Road, Creek Road and Quarry Road. Large trucks will be directed to use Route 313 (Dublin Pike) as an alternative.

Apple Studios did not immediately return an inquiry about the film project.

PennDOT advised that motorists to allow extra time when traveling on these dates due to expected backups near the work area. All of the scheduled filming activities are weather dependent.

The Philadelphia region has seen a number of film and TV projects in recent years, including HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and Netflix's "Concrete Cowboy" and "Hustle." Apple has frequently filmed M. Night Shyamalan's "Servent" series in Rittenhouse, and the director's new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," was filmed primarily in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey.