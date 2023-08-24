More News:

August 24, 2023

2 people dead in early morning apartment fire in Burlington, New Jersey

It is not yet known what caused the deadly fire to erupt before fire crews arrived around 3 a.m. on Thursday

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
burlington-new-jersey-fire.jpg HIROSHI KIMURA/UNSPLASH.COM

A fire that broken out at the Northgate Village Apartments in Burlington, New Jersey overnight killed two unidentified people. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An apartment building fire in Burlington, New Jersey has left two people dead. The fire started in the early morning hours at the Northgate Village Apartments in Burlington, according to multiple news reports.

Fire fighters arrived at the apartment complex around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning to extinguish the flames. They did so successfully, but not before two unidentified individuals were confirmed dead. There were no other injuries reported in the fire, according to CBS News Philadelphia.

The cause of the deadly fire is not yet known. It remains under investigation.

Earlier this week, a wildfire erupted in Wharton State Forest in Camden County, New Jersey and grew to 1,700 acres before being extinguished by fire crews. The so-called Dragway Fire – so named because it started near the Atco Dragway in Waterford Township – erupted on Sunday night was fully contained as of yesterday. The cause of that fire is still unknown.

