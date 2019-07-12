More Culture:

July 12, 2019

Cardi B gives Tierra Whack a shoutout on social media

'I don't feel like they get the recognition they deserve,' the hip-hop star says about the North Philly rapper and other rising female artists

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Tierra Whack Cardi B instagram

Cardi B gave a shout out to Philly rapper Tierra Whack on Instagram on Thursday night, telling her 47.1 million followers about Whack and three other female rappers ' ... I want you to hear these girls because these girls can rap their mother-f***ing ass off.'

Cardi B gave shoutouts to a few under-appreciated female rappers Thursday night on Instagram, and Philly's own Tierra Whack was one of them. 

"Let me tell you about some rappers that are really f***ing dope that be rapping their a**es off, and I don't feel like they get the recognition they deserve," Cardi said to her 47.1 million Instagram followers

Along with Tierra Whack, Cardi also mentioned rappers Rapsody, CHIKA, and Kamaiyah.

"We need to put these girls more in magazines," Cardi B said. "Blogs, blogs, blogs, you need to start putting these girls on your blogs. ... Radio DJs, you need to hear these girls. You need to plays these girls on the radio. My fans, I want you to hear these girls because these girls can rap their mother-f***ing ass off. And we need to support them."

"They don't rap about their vajayjay, they don't rap about sucking d**k and they dope ass rappers," she added.

Some other Tierra Whack news for all the Philly fans: You can now officially buy the Tierra Whack T-shirts at Urban Outfitters. They're $36 online. 

Oh, and Rihanna was playing "Clones" off of Whack World in the background of an Instagram story the other day. NBD.

