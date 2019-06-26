More Culture:

June 26, 2019

Carmen Maria Machado announces horror comic 'The Low, Low Woods' set in Pennsylvania mining town

The author will join Joe Hill's limited horror series with DC Comics

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0626_Carmen Maria Machado comic Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Carmen Maria Machado, pictured at the 2018 Vulture Festival Los Angeles, announced she will join Joe Hill's limited series of comics with "The Low, Low Woods."

Philly-based writer Carmen Maria Machado announced this week she's making her foray into comics, as part of a limited series with DC Comics.

Her comic debut is part of a project from novelist Joe Hill — son of legendary horror author Stephen King — who's launching a "pop-up line" of horror comics with DC, titled Hill House Comics. 

The series is slated for release later this year. The first comic, "Basketful of Heads," will hit stores Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween. 

Machado joins Mike Carey, Laura Marks, and Hill himself in the lineup of writers signed on for the project. Illustrator Dani will bring Machado's characters to life.

Entertainment Weekly reported "The Low, Low Woods" is about a Pennsylvania mining town afflicted by a mysterious plague that eats memories. In her own words, it's a "gothic horror mystery starring two queer dirtbag teenage girls." 

We can't wait for this.

In January, Machado announced that her next project, called "In the Dream House," would be a memoir, not fiction, chronicling a relationship gone bad and explore psychological abuse. 

