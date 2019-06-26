Carmen Maria Machado announces horror comic 'The Low, Low Woods' set in Pennsylvania mining town

June 26, 2019
Philly-based writer Carmen Maria Machado announced this week she's making her foray into comics, as part of a limited series with DC Comics.
Her comic debut is part of a project from novelist Joe Hill — son of legendary horror author Stephen King — who's launching a "pop-up line" of horror comics with DC, titled Hill House Comics.
The series is slated for release later this year. The first comic, "Basketful of Heads," will hit stores Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween.
Machado joins Mike Carey, Laura Marks, and Hill himself in the lineup of writers signed on for the project. Illustrator Dani will bring Machado's characters to life.
Entertainment Weekly reported "The Low, Low Woods" is about a Pennsylvania mining town afflicted by a mysterious plague that eats memories. In her own words, it's a "gothic horror mystery starring two queer dirtbag teenage girls."
We can't wait for this.
I’m so excited to finally be able to talk about this! I’ll be making my comics debut later this year with THE LOW, LOW WOODS, out from @joe_hill’s new imprint at @DCComics. https://t.co/JjS4FYLDcP pic.twitter.com/iLY7j4NLUD— Carmen Maria Machado (@carmenmmachado) June 26, 2019
In January, Machado announced that her next project, called "In the Dream House," would be a memoir, not fiction, chronicling a relationship gone bad and explore psychological abuse.
