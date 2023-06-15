Carson Wentz is throwing with Jon Gruden, working toward joining team this summer

The Carson Wentz story is unique, ugly and etched into the city of Philadelphia.

If not for a bizarre confluence of events, most of them involving Wentz, the Eagles franchise would not have made two trips to the Super Bowl over the last five seasons, with one of them a win.

The man responsible for helping lead the team to the best record in football in 2017 (leading to Nick Foles' heroics) and for paving the way for Jalen Hurts — and also for bringing the team the draft picks it needed to build yet another NFC title-winning roster — does not intend to sit out the 2023 season, despite having no place to play.

Now, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the former second overall pick thinks he still has some NFL football left in him.

Wentz was awful in 2020 for the Eagles and demanded a trade, getting one to the Colts. One season there did no one any favors as the loaded Indianapolis roster blew a layup opportunity into the playoffs. Indy traded Wentz to Washington last season where the QB struggled to stay on the field and was equally as bad.



There are probably a handful of teams for whom Wentz could be an above average back up. He does come with a little baggage, as we outlined in PhillyVoice a few years ago, but the NFL has proven nothing if not its ability to overlook players with character flaws.

Wentz might be holding a clipboard in a quarterbacks room soon. He just better hope its with a team that will not be facing the Eagles next season. Wentz was not on the field when the Commanders were in Philly last season to receive a wall of boos. The Philly faithful will no doubt be happy to hold onto to them until he does in fact return to Philadelphia.

