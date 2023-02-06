Chiefs make two significant roster moves ahead of Super Bowl vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that they have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve and placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the 10 games Edwards-Helaire played, he had 71 carries for 302 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 3 TDs. He also chipped in 17 receptions for 151 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and 3 TDs.

In Edwards-Helaire's absence, the Chiefs have found success with Isiah Pacheco as an early down power back, and Jerick McKinnon in a third-down role. Edwards-Helaire may not see a lot of action in the Super Bowl, but at a minimum he will give the Chiefs added depth at running back.

WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman injured his pelvis Week 9 against the Titans. He missed the rest of the regular season, but returned for the AFC Championship Game, when he reaggravated that injury.

In the eight regular season games he played, Hardman had 25 catches for 297 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and 4 TDs. He is a big-play threat with 4.33 speed, so this is a significant absence for the Chiefs. As you're all aware, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this past offseason for a bunch of draft picks. In Hill's absence, the Chiefs' receivers put up the following numbers in 2022:

Chiefs WRs Rec Yards YPC TD JuJu Smith-Schuster 78 933 12.0 3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 42 687 16.4 2 Justin Watson 15 315 21.0 2 Mecole Hardman 25 297 11.9 4 Skyy Moore 22 250 11.4 0 Kadarius Toney 14 171 12.2 2



Hardman was being counted on by the Chiefs to make explosive plays in Hill's absence.

Two other Chiefs receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney — also left the AFC Championship Game early and did not return, though it is expected that both players should be available for the Super Bowl.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader