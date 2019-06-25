Amtrak, former Eagle Chris Long joke about Cam Newton's $1,500 flight rejection

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton learned the hard way this weekend that you can't buy leg room.

On his flight home from Paris for Men's Fashion Week, Newton was seen offering a man $1,500 to switch seats with him; Newton's seat was back in coach. The man refused his money and all 6 feet 5 inches of Newton took a sad walk to his seat for the long flight back from Europe.

There were plenty of jokes made at Newton's expense after the rejection, mainly from those wondering why a multimillionaire athlete would fly coach for an international flight. (It turns out there was a reason.)

Others had a different spin on the encounter.











Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long probably had the best response to the situation in a back-and-forth with Amtrak.

Frankly, Long should have been the one in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.



He would have had Newton beat there.



