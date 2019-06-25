Amtrak, former Eagle Chris Long joke about Cam Newton's $1,500 flight rejection

June 25, 2019
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton learned the hard way this weekend that you can't buy leg room.
On his flight home from Paris for Men's Fashion Week, Newton was seen offering a man $1,500 to switch seats with him; Newton's seat was back in coach. The man refused his money and all 6 feet 5 inches of Newton took a sad walk to his seat for the long flight back from Europe.
So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef— Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019
There were plenty of jokes made at Newton's expense after the rejection, mainly from those wondering why a multimillionaire athlete would fly coach for an international flight. (It turns out there was a reason.)
SLATER SCOOP: Wondering why a quarterback making $20M a year was flying coach?— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2019
Cam Newton paid for a business class seat from Paris to Charlotte, but missed his flight. His only option to fly home that day was through Dallas in regular economy class with no extra legroom. https://t.co/JafvtHxgYk
Others had a different spin on the encounter.
Imagine being on a flight and Cam Newton offers the guy next to you $1500 so CAM NEWTON can sit next to you and the guy says no.— Zach Salapatek (@BabySqueege11) June 24, 2019
I’m flying wherever Cam Newton going. And every time, I’m asking, how’s the flight? You like your seat?— Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) June 24, 2019
No shame in the hustle.
Tbh I would cradle Cam Newton in my lap like a newborn baby on a 10 hour flight for $1500— mrs. sandor clegane (@slimequeen_) June 24, 2019
Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long probably had the best response to the situation in a back-and-forth with Amtrak.
It looks like you might need extra leg room, we could upgrade you for a small fee of $1,500 JK 😄 @CameronNewton https://t.co/oX7W9Dm7ur— Amtrak (@Amtrak) June 24, 2019
Frankly, Long should have been the one in Paris for Men's Fashion Week.
Chris Long: Parade ready. https://t.co/ujZmmsx80T pic.twitter.com/pMcpjQ8ad6— theScore (@theScore) February 8, 2018
He would have had Newton beat there.
Fashion fiend Cam Newton wears some wild outfits at men's fashion week in Paris - Yahoo Sports ,Affordable fashion UP to 50% off Men:- https://t.co/DS9SYb8LJQ Women:- https://t.co/RMexpVCSyM pic.twitter.com/ZyKeAmJWsq— jose (@jose92813060) June 22, 2019