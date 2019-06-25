More Culture:

June 25, 2019

Amtrak, former Eagle Chris Long joke about Cam Newton's $1,500 flight rejection

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Odd News
Chris Long Amtrak DERICK E. HINGLE/USA TODAY SPORTS

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long weighed in on the viral video of Panthers QB Cam Newton offering a man $1,500 to switch seats with him on a flight to Paris for Men's Fashion Week.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton learned the hard way this weekend that you can't buy leg room.

On his flight home from Paris for Men's Fashion Week, Newton was seen offering a man $1,500 to switch seats with him; Newton's seat was back in coach. The man refused his money and all 6 feet 5 inches of Newton took a sad walk to his seat for the long flight back from Europe.

There were plenty of jokes made at Newton's expense after the rejection, mainly from those wondering why a multimillionaire athlete would fly coach for an international flight. (It turns out there was a reason.)

Others had a different spin on the encounter. 



Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long probably had the best response to the situation in a back-and-forth with Amtrak. 

Frankly, Long should have been the one in Paris for Men's Fashion Week. 

He would have had Newton beat there. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Odd News Philadelphia Eagles Cam Newton Panthers Amtrak Chris Long

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Business

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes
Don Pablos Deptford

Eagles

10 reasons the Cowboys will be a dumpster fire this season
Dak-Prescott-Jason-Garrett_062419_usat

Healthy Eating

Americans are still eating too much potentially carcinogenic processed meat
processed meat fish consumption

Wildlife

Young minke whale dies after getting trapped in Jersey Shore marina
Sandy Hook Bay Marine

Odd News

Why do so many couples wear matching T-shirts at Disney World?
Matching T-shirts

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved