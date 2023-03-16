Joel Embiid is now MVP betting favorite. Is he NBA's best player?

Joel Embiid is now the betting favorite to be named the NBA MVP for this season. His team has the best record in the league from December 1st onward. Is everything finally lining up for the Sixers, and do they now have the league's best player on their roster?

Those topics — in addition to discussion about Embiid vs. Allen Iverson, Tobias Harris' struggles, and more — are up for debate in this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast.

