More Sports:

March 16, 2023

Joel Embiid is now MVP betting favorite. Is he NBA's best player?

Sixers center Joel Embiid is now the odds-on betting favorite to win the MVP Award over Nikola Jokić.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Blazers-Game-Winner Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid after making his game-winning shot against the Portland Trailblazers.

Joel Embiid is now the betting favorite to be named the NBA MVP for this season. His team has the best record in the league from December 1st onward. Is everything finally lining up for the Sixers, and do they now have the league's best player on their roster?

Those topics — in addition to discussion about Embiid vs. Allen Iverson, Tobias Harris' struggles, and more — are up for debate in this episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast.

If you'd like to subscribe to the podcast, you can do so through Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Videos

Featured

Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Philly expands lifeguard training hours in push for new recruits to staff city pools
Philly pools lifeguard training

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Illness

Insulin prices to drop later this year as Novo Nordisk follows Eli Lilly's reduction
Novolog Insulin Price

Eagles

Darius Slay will seemingly remain with the Eagles after all
Darius_Slay_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese163.jpg

Movies

4 documentaries on Irish history and culture to stream for St. Patrick's Day
Irish Documentaries

Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil's new show to make North American debut in Philly
Cirque du Soleil Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved