Dog roams through I-95 traffic in Northeast Philly before being rescued by state troopers

A dog entered I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning and ran along the highway for about a mile before it was corralled on the roadside by a Pennsylvania state trooper, police said.

The dog appeared in the southbound lanes near Allegheny Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge around 7:20 a.m.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the dog on the highway at various points as state police attempted to rescue it.

6ABC traffic reporter Matt Pellman discussed the pursuit during the station's morning broadcast, saying state police tried to get the dog about eight times before it was captured in an area off the highway. One video clip showed a trooper sprinting toward the dog after it darted out of traffic and ran along a barrier.

"It was a really precarious situation for a while, but it looks like the dog is going to be OK," Pellman said. "He's had quite the adventure this morning."

Provided Image/PSP Pennsylvania State Police rescued this dog from traffic on I-95 on Friday morning.

At one point, the dog reportedly was hit by a large truck and was briefly knocked over before it got up and continued running.

For good measure, the dog even ran over the temporary lanes of the highway constructed after June's tanker-truck fire destroyed a portion of the bridge.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said the dog does not appear to have suffered any injuries.

As of late Friday morning, no one had come forward to claim ownership of the dog. In the meantime, police took the animal to Town and Country Pet Care Center in Langhorne, Bucks County.