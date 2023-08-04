More News:

August 04, 2023

Dog roams through I-95 traffic in Northeast Philly before being rescued by state troopers

The pup ran along the highway for about a mile, crossing over the temporary lanes built after the highway collapse in June, before being caught

By Michael Tanenbaum
Pennsylvania State Police rescued a dog that got loose on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday morning.

A dog entered I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning and ran along the highway for about a mile before it was corralled on the roadside by a Pennsylvania state trooper, police said.

The dog appeared in the southbound lanes near Allegheny Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge around 7:20 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Atlantic County house explosion leaves 2 dead, 2 missing, police say

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the dog on the highway at various points as state police attempted to rescue it.

6ABC traffic reporter Matt Pellman discussed the pursuit during the station's morning broadcast, saying state police tried to get the dog about eight times before it was captured in an area off the highway. One video clip showed a trooper sprinting toward the dog after it darted out of traffic and ran along a barrier.

"It was a really precarious situation for a while, but it looks like the dog is going to be OK," Pellman said. "He's had quite the adventure this morning."

Dog State PoliceProvided Image/PSP

Pennsylvania State Police rescued this dog from traffic on I-95 on Friday morning.

At one point, the dog reportedly was hit by a large truck and was briefly knocked over before it got up and continued running. 

For good measure, the dog even ran over the temporary lanes of the highway constructed after June's tanker-truck fire destroyed a portion of the bridge.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said the dog does not appear to have suffered any injuries. 

As of late Friday morning, no one had come forward to claim ownership of the dog. In the meantime, police took the animal to Town and Country Pet Care Center in Langhorne, Bucks County.

