Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first half 2023 training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are now through the first six of their originally scheduled 12 training camp practices (they have since added a practice to their schedule, but whatever), so let's take an updated look at the projected 53 players who will make the team in few weeks.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Others (1): Ian Book

This feels pretty cut and dried. McKee has been better than Book so far, and he is going to win the tiebreaker if it ends up being close, given his status as a rookie that the team just drafted three months ago.

Running back (4): D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Others (2): Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks

The coaching staff has had nice things to say about Sermon, but that has usually been because they have been asked about him specifically. (When coaches get asked about a specific player, they're going to say nice things.)

There's a fear among the fan base that Sermon will be snatched up on waivers should the Eagles cut him. I'm not so sure about that. The 49ers waived Sermon a year ago, and 18 teams passed on him before the Eagles claimed him at their 19th waiver order spot. During the 2022 season, he had two carries. Has he really improved his stock since then? Would a team be eager to claim a player who did not make his team's 53-man roster two consecutive seasons? He feels like a player the Eagles could likely bring back on the practice squad.

And if he were to be claimed by another team? Meh. It's not as if he has done anything special in practice.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata

Others (5): Devon Allen (NFI), Jadon Haselwood, Tyrie Cleveland, Greg Ward, Charleston Rambo

If Ngata continues to rack up catches in volume the way he has through the first six practices, I like his chances of making the team.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Others (3): Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, Brady Russell

Jackson has had some good practices and I think the team would like to keep him, but he gets caught in a numbers crunch.

My dark horse candidate to make the roster is Russell, but I need to see more.

Offensive line (8, but really 9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Tyler Steen, Sua Opeta

Others (10): Dennis Kelly, Brett Toth, Josh Sills, Roderick Johnson, Fred Johnson, Trevor Reid, Julian Good-Jones, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson, Chim Okorafor

To be clear, I do think that Dennis Kelly will be on the roster this season, but because he is a 12-year vet and thus not subject to the waiver process, he feels like a prime candidate to get cut and then immediately re-signed after the team places someone on injured reserve, like saaaayyyy, Patrick Johnson, for example, if the leg injury he suffered on Friday keeps him out for a while. As a reminder, if you place a player on IR before final cuts, they're done for the season. If you wait until after cuts, they only have to be on IR for four games.

Edge defenders (6): Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson

Others (3): Kyron Johnson, Janarius Robinson, Tarron Jackson

Kyron Johnson and Janarius Robinson have both flashed. They were a couple of difficult cuts for me to make in this exercise.

Interior defensive line (6): Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Others (2): Kentavius Street, Noah Elliss

Tuipulotu and Ojomo have done more so far than Street or Elliss. Ojomo in particular has made a number of nice plays on the third-team defense.

Linebacker (3): Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss

Others (3): Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor, Ben VanSumeren

😬. Concerning. I strongly believe Howie Roseman will add another linebacker soon.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe

Others (5): Josiah Scott, Greedy Williams, Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich

Scott and Williams have been roasted throughout camp, while Ricks and Garner haven't done enough so far to stick. Goodrich is an interesting player to monitor. He has gotten some first-team reps in the slot, and has played well enough to at least be included in the conversation, but ultimately I landed on McPhearson beating him out.

Safety (5): Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, K'Von Wallace, Justin Evans

Others (1): Tristin McCollum

If the Eagles go light at linebacker, they would probably have to keep five safeties. It's perhaps worth noting than Edmunds has gotten reps at linebacker.

If Roseman trades for a linebacker, I would probably drop Evans here.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Others (1): Ty Zentner

Siposs has an early lead for the punter job, but he has also not looked good in open field punting. The Eagles should be keeping a watchful eye on the other teams around the league that have two punters in camp.

Practice squad:

RB Trey Sermon WR Jadon Haselwood WR Greg Ward TE Brady Russell TE Tyree Jackson OT Trevor Reid OL Josh Sills 😬 OL Julian Good-Jones DE Janarius Robinson DT Noah Elliss LB Kyron Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

LB Ben VanSumeren

CB Mario Goodrich CB Mekhi Garner P Ty Zentner

NFI: Devon Allen

