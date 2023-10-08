Eagles game ball: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown rip all momentum away from the Rams

The Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection completely ripped momentum away from the Rams at the half, while Jalen Carter continues to be a nightmare for opposing O-lines and Haason Reddick, now fully healthy, put L.A. fully away.

The Eagles improved to 5-0 after beating the Rams, 23-14, out in Los Angeles, and those four aforementioned names were huge in doing so, which is why they're all receiving the Week 5 editions of PhillyVoice's honorary game ball.

Here's the breakdown of the plays and moments that made all the difference...

Offense: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown

This is probably the most "2022" that Hurts has looked so far, while Brown, once again, was a dominant pass-catching threat, just completely scorching his cornerback assignment for the second straight week.

On the whole, Hurts went 25 for 28 passing with 303 yards a TD and an interception while running for 72 yards and a score on the ground and keeping the "Tush Push"/"Brotherly Shove" near unstoppable. Brown, meanwhile, caught six passes for 127 yards and a third-straight 100-plus yard outing.

There's a single drive, however, that highlights why both deserve a share of our honorary game ball, and it's the one that gave the Eagles the lead and completely shifted momentum with no time left in the first half.

After Rams QB Matthew Stafford hit breakout star receiver Puka Nacua for a late first-half touchdown and a 14-10 Rams lead, the Eagles' offense was left with 32 seconds to make something happen, but facing a 3rd and 1 with only 17 left, it looked like it wasn't going to.

Then Brown made a move that beat second-year corner Derion Kendrick inside, Hurts led him on a pass that Brown managed to snag with one hand in stride, running it 38 yards downfield in the open, plus an extra 15 once he was brought down because Kendrick brought him down with a horse collar from behind trying to catch up.

The Eagles were in the red zone just like that. Right after, Philly was awarded the ball at the 1 when Kendrick tackled Brown in the end zone with Hurts looking for him, with the QB purposefully throwing short to draw the call.

It worked, and with the ball right at the goal line with just two seconds left, take a wild guess what the Eagles ran.

QB Sneak. Easy. Touchdown. No time left. Jake Elliott hit the PAT, and the Birds suddenly had a 17-14 lead at the half, which was huge with the Rams getting the ball back to open the second.

Prior to that, Stafford was working the middle of the field with Nacua and Cooper Kupp pretty well, the Rams' offense was converting consistently on third and fourth downs to keep the Eagles' defense out there on sustained drives, while Aaron Donald and the L.A. defense were doing well to apply pressure and force Hurts to either run or make a quick decision.

If the Eagles don't make that drive before the half, the Rams would've had all the control. Instead, the Hurts-Brown connection ripped it straight away, and the Eagles were able to do what they do best in the second half: Completely dominate the time-of-possession battle to close things out – a 37:55-22:05 difference in Philly's favor by the end of it all.

*Honorable mention to Dallas Goedert as well. He finally has his day with eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, which was huge in moving the Eagles downfield and putting them up early then helping them control the clock late.

Defense: Jalen Carter, Haason Reddick

It wasn't the pass rush's most spectacular showing – Carter and Josh Sweat had the only four QB hits midway through the fourth – and the Eagles definitely benefitted from some Matthew Stafford overthrows late that forced L.A. to punt while trailing, but man, is Carter still an absolute terror right now.

He got to Stafford twice, with the first sack coming late in the first half – though that was followed by the touchdown pass to Nacua right after – and the second coming back from the break, when Carter sent Stafford 11 yards backward to pin the Rams back at their own 9 on 2nd and 26, though they managed to turn that into a first down.

Still, he was always the guy the Rams' O-line had to worry about, and as time wound down and L.A. was put into a position where they had no choice but to throw their way back into it, protection gradually broke down.

And that's when Reddick iced it with back-to-back sacks on the third and fourth downs of the Rams' last chance, making for his third over the last two games.

The Eagles were in the clear from there.

