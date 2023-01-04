More Sports:

January 04, 2023

Eagles-Giants Week 18 injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen Hurts is expected to to play this Sunday against the Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a couple of losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, but they should have some key reinforcements returning to the starting lineup soon. The Giants have their share of injuries as well, which perhaps doesn't matter much in this matchup since they are likely to rest starters anyway.

Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
RT Lane JohnsonGroinDNP
CB Avonte Maddox Toe DNP
DE Josh SweatNeckDNP
CB Zech McPhearson Illness DNP    
QB Jalen Hurts Shoulder Limited    
RB Miles SandersKnee Limited    
LB Shaun Bradley Wrist Limited    


Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates)

• Hurts opens this week as a limited participant, though Wednesday was only a walkthrough. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday each of the last two weeks.

• No surprises with Johnson, Maddox, or Sweat.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (IR - Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. Through the first 11 games of the season, Gardner-Johnson racked up 60 tackles, one sack, eight pass breakups, and he remains the NFL's leader in INTs, with six. In Gardner-Johnson's absence, Reed Blankenship started at safety, and K'Von Wallace filled in for Blankenship when Blankenship suffered a knee injury. The Eagles activated his 21-day window for return from IR on Wednesday.

DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games. Still, Quinn's return could be timely, as the Eagles need more DE depth with Josh Sweat suffering a scary neck injury last Sunday against the Saints. The Eagles activated his 21-day window for return from IR on Wednesday.

P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him. 

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
DT Leonard WilliamsNeckDNP
LB Azeez Ojulari  Ankle  DNP    
C Jon Feliciano  Back  DNP    
CB Adoree Jackson  Knee  Limited    
S Xavier McKinney  Fingers  Limited    


Wednesday notes:

• Again, as noted above, the Giants are likely to rest starters. If Williams, Ojulari, Feliciano, and Jackson can use some added recovery time, they are almost sure to get it.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Sterling Shepard (IR): Shepard was Daniel Jones' top target over the first four games of the season, but he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

• WR Wan'Dale Robinson (IR): Robinson is a rookie who was starting to come alive for the Giants when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a game against the Lions in which he had 9 catches for 100 yards.

• WR Collin Johnson (IR): Johnson was getting first-team reps with the Giants during training camp and some were projecting a breakout season for him, but he was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

OG Joshua Ezeudu (IR): Ezeudu is a rookie third-round backup guard who has seen action in 10 games this season, with 2 starts. 

OG Shane Lemieux (IR): Lemieux is another backup guard who has only appeared in one game this season (Week 11 against the Lions), which he started. 

• DT Nick Williams (IR): Williams started the first seven games for the Giants at DT, but had meager stats (15 tackles, 0 sacks). He landed on IR with a biceps injury.

• DT D.J. Davidson (IR): Rotational DT. Only noteworthy because of the other Giants defensive line injuries.

• CB Aaron Robinson (IR): Robinson was a Week 1 starter, but an appendectomy caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3. In Week 4, he injured his knee, and is likely done for the season.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

