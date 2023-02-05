The Eagles have arrived in Arizona for the Super Bowl

February 05, 2023
The NFL allowed access to credentialed media to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Arizona at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base. And so, I went.
The Eagles' plane landing looked just like any other plane landing.
Very exciting footage of the Eagles landing in Arizona pic.twitter.com/r5wibVw2lj— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 5, 2023
And Part II:
Also, there were snacks.
And thus concludes my story about the Eagles' plane landing in Arizona.
