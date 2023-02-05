The Eagles have arrived in Arizona for the Super Bowl

The NFL allowed access to credentialed media to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Arizona at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base. And so, I went.

The Eagles' plane landing looked just like any other plane landing.

After their plane landed, Eagles players, coaches, and others affiliated with the team got off the plane, just like most folks who participate in air travel. Here's Part I:

And Part II:

Also, there were snacks.

And thus concludes my story about the Eagles' plane landing in Arizona.

