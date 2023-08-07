More Sports:

August 07, 2023

Miller Lite unveils Kelly green-themed Eagles beer cases

Cases of Miller Lite featuring the Eagles' throwback logo and Kelly green look are hitting store in the Philadelphia area.

Everyone wants to get in on the Kelly green fun.

Miller Lite, which is the official beer sponsor of the Eagles, now has cases of cans featuring Kelly green branding and the Birds' old-school logo hitting the Philly area:

Nice touch. I've seen Miller Lite cases over the years with the modern Eagles logo, so it only makes sense that they get are now promoting the Kelly green look, as fans continue to buy new throwback gear. 

This is the greatest news your uncle has ever heard. 

I'm sure you'll see these cases getting loaded up in the Jetro lot all season long (drink responsibly!). 

