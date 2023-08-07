Miller Lite unveils Kelly green-themed Eagles beer cases

Everyone wants to get in on the Kelly green fun.

Miller Lite, which is the official beer sponsor of the Eagles, now has cases of cans featuring Kelly green branding and the Birds' old-school logo hitting the Philly area:

Nice touch. I've seen Miller Lite cases over the years with the modern Eagles logo, so it only makes sense that they get are now promoting the Kelly green look, as fans continue to buy new throwback gear.

This is the greatest news your uncle has ever heard.



I'm sure you'll see these cases getting loaded up in the Jetro lot all season long (drink responsibly!).

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader