Eagles fans still take to the streets after Super Bowl loss

The Eagles lost the Super Bowl, and there was heartbreak, for sure.

But that didn't stop a lot of fans from taking to the streets and getting their money's worth out of the night either.

Along Broad and Market, crowds were out – mostly chanting "F*** the Chiefs!" – drumlines rolled through, and light poles and bus stops were climbed.

And yes, Philly remains undefeated against the light poles, though a second Lombardi Trophy would've made this a way more joyous occasion.

Some sights and sounds from the scene:

That didn't stop anyone east of Market St. behind City Hall though:

And of course there's no party in Philly without him:

Eventually, the aftermath had to end.

Police began making their way up Market St. in riot gear to start clearing people out. Broad St. wasn't much further behind.

But when things began to settle down, with the city still illuminated green, you could see the weight of the loss to the Chiefs setting in.

On the west side of Market, out front of City Hall, things had quieted down, but the few fans left stood there amongst friends and family giving out one last hug, handshake, or "Go Birds" before making their way home for the night.

The party's over.

Until next year.

