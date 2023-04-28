Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean react to Jalen Carter draft pick

April 28, 2023
It's a repeat of 2022 for the Eagles: the Birds traded up in the first round for a defensive tackle from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jalen Carter, the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 draft, joins Jordan Davis and perhaps the NFL's most talented roster.
Carter was a part of one of he best defensives in college football history, if not the best, in 2021 with Georgia's title team. He'll join two of his teammates from that team, Carter and linebacker Nakobe Dean, in midnight green.
Davis and Carter wasted no time welcoming him to Philly on Twitter:
Davis was the first to do so:
OOOWEE 🦅 @breadmanjalen— Jordan Davis (Parody Account) (@jordanxdavis99) April 28, 2023
Dean quoted the official Georgia Football account, which shouted out Carter:
Yesssssiiiiiirrrrrr https://t.co/5hKBOPNLnQ— Nakobe Dean🔝🔜 (@NakobeDean) April 28, 2023
General manger Howie Roseman is wisely going all in on big-school players, particularly with those who have a winning background like Carter, Davis and Dean.
Georgia players weren't the only Eagles to shout out Carter on Twitter. A.J. Brown knows the Eagles got that dawg in them now:
https://t.co/B26A3zlKzg pic.twitter.com/zMBrl7NOZo— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 28, 2023
Darius Slay understands what the rest of the NFL is going to learn the hard way: the Birds' defensive line is elite:
The DL go be crazy!! Y’all kno what that mean 👀— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 28, 2023
Jason Kelce loves the Jalen Carter pick pic.twitter.com/k9mfxyIej5— Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 28, 2023
