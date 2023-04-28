Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean react to Jalen Carter draft pick

It's a repeat of 2022 for the Eagles: the Birds traded up in the first round for a defensive tackle from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jalen Carter, the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 draft, joins Jordan Davis and perhaps the NFL's most talented roster.

Carter was a part of one of he best defensives in college football history, if not the best, in 2021 with Georgia's title team. He'll join two of his teammates from that team, Carter and linebacker Nakobe Dean, in midnight green.

Davis and Carter wasted no time welcoming him to Philly on Twitter:

Davis was the first to do so:



Dean quoted the official Georgia Football account, which shouted out Carter:

General manger Howie Roseman is wisely going all in on big-school players, particularly with those who have a winning background like Carter, Davis and Dean.

Georgia players weren't the only Eagles to shout out Carter on Twitter. A.J. Brown knows the Eagles got that dawg in them now:

Darius Slay understands what the rest of the NFL is going to learn the hard way: the Birds' defensive line is elite:



I'd wager that a lot of other Eagles fans out there did the same thing when the Eagles got yet another defensive line cornerstone.

Jason Kelce, on location for the draft in Kansas City, naturally, had a celebratory beer chug after the Carter pick: