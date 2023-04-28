More Sports:

April 28, 2023

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean react to Jalen Carter draft pick

Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter's teammates on the 2021 national champion Georgia team, took to Twitter to welcome him to the Eagles.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042623JalenCarter Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter during his time playing for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

It's a repeat of 2022 for the Eagles: the Birds traded up in the first round for a defensive tackle from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jalen Carter, the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 draft, joins Jordan Davis and perhaps the NFL's most talented roster. 

Carter was a part of one of he best defensives in college football history, if not the best, in 2021 with Georgia's title team. He'll join two of his teammates from that team, Carter and linebacker Nakobe Dean, in midnight green.

Davis and Carter wasted no time welcoming him to Philly on Twitter:

Davis was the first to do so:

Dean quoted the official Georgia Football account, which shouted out Carter:

General manger Howie Roseman is wisely going all in on big-school players, particularly with those who have a winning background like Carter, Davis and Dean.

Georgia players weren't the only Eagles to shout out Carter on Twitter. A.J. Brown knows the Eagles got that dawg in them now:

Darius Slay understands what the rest of the NFL is going to learn the hard way: the Birds' defensive line is elite:

Jason Kelce, on location for the draft in Kansas City, naturally, had a celebratory beer chug after the Carter pick:
I'd wager that a lot of other Eagles fans out there did the same thing when the Eagles got yet another defensive line cornerstone. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nakobe Dean Jordan Davis Jalen Carter

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA from coffee cup links Michigan man to rape at Penn State golf course in 2000, investigators say
Penn State golf course assault

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Children's Health

Melatonin gummies often have higher doses than what's listed on their labels, study finds
Melatonin gummies children

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft
042623BijanRobinson

TV

John Mulaney discusses stint at Pennsylvania rehab in Netflix special 'Baby J'
John Mulaney Pennsylvania Rehab Netflix

Food & Drink

Center City Sips returns to Philly bars this summer with discounted cocktails and appetizers
Center City Sips 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved