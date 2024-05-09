LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson, more rip Chip Kelly in new podcast

Tom Brady's roast may have just aired on Netflix, but the roast of Chip Kelly has hit LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson's podcast, "The 25/10 Show."

On a new episode that premiered on Thursday morning, McCoy and Jackson got "raw" and "uncut" about the Kelly era in Philadelphia. McCoy and Jackson were teammates during Kelly's first season with the Eagles in 2013. Jackson was controversially released the following offseason, which he calls a "coward-ass move," and then McCoy was shockingly traded the next one.

Unsurprisingly, neither of these guys like Kelly. Why should they?

In one clip from the episode that was shared, the duo phoned a few of their former teammates from the 2013 Eagles: Jason Peters, current Eagle Brandon Graham and Jeremy Maclin.

Those players did not hold back when the hosts asked what the first thing that comes to their mind about Kelly...

Peters: A b******t ass guy, man.

Graham: Very selfish.

Maclin: Trash.

Kelly's tenure with the Birds combusted following a disastrous 2015 season. The Eagles won the Super Bowl just two years later, but some fans still wonder what would've played out if they kept that Jackson-McCoy core.

The full podcast can be viewed below:

