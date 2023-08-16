Eagles' DeVonta Smith is going to be the best receiver in the NFL, teammate Darius Slay says

Darius Slay lined up for a one-on-one drill against teammate DeVonta Smith and did everything right.

Smith ran a "seven cut" – a corner route out to the nearest sideline – and "I covered it very well," the Eagles' cornerback recalled after Tuesday's joint practice with the Browns down at the NovaCare Complex.

But it didn't matter.

"He just acrobat catches behind like...he's got all the tools," Slay continued, still somewhat in disbelief over that rep. "So I told him, you know, it ain't gonna be too much longer we're gonna be sayin' 'Smitty is the best receiver in the league' for sure."



It's just a matter of time.

Only two seasons into his young career so far, Smith caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to the NFC title last year.

Alongside fellow star wideout A.J. Brown, he made up half of one of the league's top receiving duos, and grew renowned for his crisp route-running ability and body control when going up for passes – "My ball or nobody's," he said last September after making some spectacular leaping catches in a Week 3 thumping of Washington – which were both already excellent to begin with when the Eagles drafted him in the first round out of Alabama two years ago.

And so far in camp, it only looks like the 24-year old has gotten better.

Facing Cleveland's first-string defense on Tuesday in 11-on-11 red zone reps, for example, Smith took off on a post route that had him shift inside and break toward the back-left pylon in the end zone. His cut left the Browns' cornerback and the safety in dust, flailing to catch up, and with plenty of space, all Jalen Hurts had to do was loft it right to him for the easy touchdown.

It all happened within seconds, and all looked so effortless.

"I've been telling him since he's been a rookie, he's way ahead of his class when it comes to route-running ability," Slay said. "I told him today, man, 'You're a guy that I've never seen before that can adjust like that in the middle of a press, hard press, motor, catching, all that.'

"He's got the body and the control to adjust to anything."

And between that, Brown returning as another constant pass-catching threat at the opposite end of the field, and an MVP-caliber quarterback in Hurts there for the long haul to keep throwing to both of them, it all has Smith on the way to becoming the league's best.

He's great on the verge of truly elite, but he's going to get there quick.

It's just a matter of time.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports