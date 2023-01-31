Report: Landon Dickerson has a hyperextended right elbow

In a sharp contrast to the 2017 Super Bowl team, the Eagles enter Super Bowl LVII mostly healthy. While Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson battle through injuries of their own, the Birds had all 22 starters available for their NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers.

There was one scare for the Birds on Sunday though. Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson left the game late with an apparent arm injury.

More clarity is coming in on the nature of Dickerson's injury from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, as Dickerson reportedly hyperextended his right elbow:

That's relatively good news for the Birds. Dickerson has dealt with a variety of injuries through his collegiate and pro career, but the Eagles' dominant offensive line has carried them to the Super Bowl. Keep all five starters on the field, obviously, is integral for the chances of capturing the Lombardi Trophy.

The Birds are going to need him next Sunday.

More injury updates to come...

