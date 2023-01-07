Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start on Sunday

The news Eagles fans have been waiting for: quarterback Jalen Hurts will start on Sunday for the team's Week 18 matchup, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

After suffering a shoulder sprain in Week 15, Hurts has missed the last two games. Uncoincidentally, the Eagles have lost both of those games and are now in danger of not getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a formality just a few weeks ago. Hurts' case as the league's Most Valuable Player has never been more evident than seeing the horrid performance the offense put forth last Sunday in a loss to the Saints.

Those same fans will be much more confident that the Eagles get that regular season finale win over the Giants with Hurts under center compared to backup Gardner Minshew. A victory on Sunday locks up the NFC East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC postseason.

