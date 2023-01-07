More Sports:

January 07, 2023

Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to start on Sunday

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122022JalenHurts Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The news Eagles fans have been waiting for: quarterback Jalen Hurts will start on Sunday for the team's Week 18 matchup, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

After suffering a shoulder sprain in Week 15, Hurts has missed the last two games. Uncoincidentally, the Eagles have lost both of those games and are now in danger of not getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a formality just a few weeks ago. Hurts' case as the league's Most Valuable Player has never been more evident than seeing the horrid performance the offense put forth last Sunday in a loss to the Saints. 

Those same fans will be much more confident that the Eagles get that regular season finale win over the Giants with Hurts under center compared to backup Gardner Minshew. A victory on Sunday locks up the NFC East, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC postseason. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Government

Methadone vans, overdose prevention services to be covered by Philly's opioid settlement funds
Philadelphia Opioid Settlement

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Women's Health

Retail pharmacies now can sell abortion pills, but there are compliance issues, potential backlash to weigh
Abortion Pills Pharmacies

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 18
010323NickSirianni

Food & Drink

High Street to reopen as full-service restaurant with bar in Center City
High Street Reopening

Food & Drink

Dine on a five-course meal to raise funds for FarmerJawn's 123-acre project in West Chester
farmerjawn fundraiser christa barfield tonii hicks

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved