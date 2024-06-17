More Sports:

June 17, 2024

Eagles announce public practice, training camp report dates

The Eagles will report for training camp on July 23. Their public practice at the Linc is on August 1. Tickets for the practice and single games will go on sale Tuesday.

By Nick Tricome
Quarterback Jalen Hurts as fans pack Lincoln Financial Field to watch on during last summer's public practice on August 6, 2023.

The Eagles will report for training camp on July 23 and their annual open practice at Lincoln Financial Field is set for Thursday night on August 1, the team announced Monday. 

Tickets for the open practice and individual home game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.ET through Ticketmaster, while fans looking to make the trip out to São Paulo, Brazil for the Week 1 opener against the Packers can get tickets and travel packages via the NFL's On Location page

For many fans, the open practice at the Linc is the first good look at the year's upcoming team in person – and by reasonably affordable means – which pretty easily gets hype snowballing toward a new season, and especially with the way the past few years have gone. 

Two summers ago, after the Eagles made the draft night blockbuster trade for star receiver A.J. Brown, he and the Eagles took the field under the stadium lights and to a roaring crowd. He fed off the energy, and when quarterback Jalen Hurts launched a pass down the sideline during a rep, Brown went diving for it across the goal line to get the fans going even crazier. He said afterward that he had a rule of never diving in practice, but made an exception there.

The energy could be just as electric later this summer, especially now that running back Saquon Barkley has signed on as the Eagles offense's newest weapon. 

Tickets for the open practice will be $10, with a $35 on-field VIP package available as well, and the proceeds from the sales will all go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation. 

Parking is free and seating within the stadium will be first come, first serve.

Eagles' succession plan for Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham and other older stars

Nick Tricome
