April 06, 2025

Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

The colorful 2,000-square-foot attraction, which is taking over the former KidZone area, will welcome guests starting this summer.

adventure aquarium kaleidoscope cove Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

This summer, Adventure Aquarium is adding a new exhibit called Kaleidoscope Cove that will feature immersive elements and aquatic species that have never been at the aquarium before.

Adventure Aquarium is preparing to open a new exhibit this summer that will bring interactive experiences and new aquatic species to the Camden attraction.

The new exhibit is called Kaleidoscope Cove and it will span 2,000 square feet, taking over the aquarium's former KidZone area. Kaleidoscope Cove will be full of color, as its name suggests, and will feature immersive elements, technology and "rare marine life," according to a release.

MORE: Philly zoo's Galapagos tortoise, who's about 100, becomes oldest first-time mom of her species

"Kaleidoscope Cove is our most ambitious renovation in over 10 years, marking an exciting milestone for Adventure Aquarium," Jennifer Porter, executive director and vice president, said in a release. "Every aspect of this new space is designed with our guests in mind—from its immersive, color-drenched atmosphere to interactive elements that inspire curiosity and connection with the ocean."

Adventure Aquarium has not yet revealed which species will live in Kaleidoscope Cove, but Marc Kind, director of aquarium operations, said in a statement that the lineup of species will be "entirely new" to the aquarium and will "provide an opportunity to educate visitors about the world’s rich ocean biodiversity."

The opening date for Kaleidoscope Cove also has not yet been announced, but the Adventure Aquarium website says it will welcome guests starting "early summer 2025." The new exhibit will join Adventure Aquarium's vast collection of aquatic species — that includes everything from sharks to hippos to penguins — and interactive experiences that allow guests to touch the sea creatures or stroll down the world's longest "shark bridge." 

Kaleidoscope Cove will be included with aquarium admission, which can be purchased online.

