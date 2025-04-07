Woman, 21, found stabbed to death and jammed inside futon in Northeast Philly

A woman's body was found wrapped in a shower curtain and sheet and shoved inside a futon inside a Frankford apartment early Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, 21, had multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso, NBC10 reported. Her body was found at 12:39 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police were called to the home after a missing person's report was filed. They were informed that she had not been seen since Wednesday. The woman's name has not been released.

A homicide investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. But 6ABC reported police have a warrant and are searching for a person of interest and their vehicle.