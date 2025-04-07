More News:

April 07, 2025

Woman, 21, found stabbed to death and jammed inside futon in Northeast Philly

Police are searching for a suspect, but no arrests have been made. The body also had been wrapped inside a sheet and shower curtain, investigators say.

By Michaela Althouse
The body of a 21-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a futon in a Frankford apartment on Saturday morning, police say. She had been stabbed to death and then wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain, investigators say.

The woman, 21, had multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso, NBC10 reported. Her body was found at 12:39 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue. 

The woman, 21, had multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso, NBC10 reported. Her body was found at 12:39 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue. 

MORE: New Jersey criminalizes malicious deepfakes with law inspired by student victim

Police were called to the home after a missing person's report was filed. They were informed that she had not been seen since Wednesday.  The woman's name has not been released.

A homicide investigation is underway. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. But 6ABC reported police have a warrant and are searching for a person of interest and their vehicle. 

Michaela Althouse
