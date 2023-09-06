More Sports:

September 06, 2023

Eagles-Patriots Week 1 injury report, with analysis

The Birds' starters are full go for Sunday.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries NFL
The Patriots will be without starting RT Riley Reiff

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason this year was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. Mission accomplished, as the Birds' starters should be a full go for Sunday.

Here's the Eagles-Patriots injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed ThursFri Status 
CB Josh JobeIllnessLimited


Wednesday notes:

• Just one Eagles player is on the injury list, and he should be good to go for Sunday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status 
RG Mike OnwenuAnkleLimited
LG Cole Strange Knee  Limited    
OT Trent Brown Illness  Limited    
WR DeVante Parker Knee  Limited    
CB Jack Jones Hamstring  Limited    


Wednesday notes:

• The Patriots' offensive line is in trouble heading into this matchup, as we detailed in our five matchups to watch. Brown should be good to go for Sunday, but we'll keep a close eye on Onwenu and Strange as the week progresses. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

RT Riley Reiff (IR): Reiff was the projected starting RT for the Patriots. Again, we covered the Patriots' shaky offensive line situation in more depth in our five matchups to watch.

OT Conor McDermott (IR): McDermott started six games for the Patriots at RT last season. He would have been a starting option at RT with Reiff out.

WR Tyquan Thornton (IR): The Patriots selected Thornton in the second round of the 2022 draft. As a rookie last season, he had 22 catches for 247 yards and 2 TDs. Thornton ran a 4.28 40 at the 2022 Combine.

LB Raekwon McMillan (IR): McMillan was a Dolphins second-round pick in 2017. He has since played for the Raiders and now the Pats. He played in 16 games for New England last season, starting one game. He had 35 tackles and a fumble return for a TD.

Edge Trey Flowers (PUP): Flowers was drafted by the Pats in 2015, played there for four seasons, moved on to the Lions and Dolphins, before signing with the Pats this offseason. He's on the PUP list.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

