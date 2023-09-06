Eagles-Patriots Week 1 injury report, with analysis

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason this year was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. Mission accomplished, as the Birds' starters should be a full go for Sunday.

Here's the Eagles-Patriots injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status CB Josh Jobe Illness Limited





Wednesday notes:

• Just one Eagles player is on the injury list, and he should be good to go for Sunday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status RG Mike Onwenu Ankle Limited

LG Cole Strange Knee Limited OT Trent Brown Illness Limited WR DeVante Parker Knee Limited CB Jack Jones Hamstring Limited



Wednesday notes:

• The Patriots' offensive line is in trouble heading into this matchup, as we detailed in our five matchups to watch. Brown should be good to go for Sunday, but we'll keep a close eye on Onwenu and Strange as the week progresses.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RT Riley Reiff (IR): Reiff was the projected starting RT for the Patriots. Again, we covered the Patriots' shaky offensive line situation in more depth in our five matchups to watch.

• OT Conor McDermott (IR): McDermott started six games for the Patriots at RT last season. He would have been a starting option at RT with Reiff out.



• WR Tyquan Thornton (IR): The Patriots selected Thornton in the second round of the 2022 draft. As a rookie last season, he had 22 catches for 247 yards and 2 TDs. Thornton ran a 4.28 40 at the 2022 Combine.



• LB Raekwon McMillan (IR): McMillan was a Dolphins second-round pick in 2017. He has since played for the Raiders and now the Pats. He played in 16 games for New England last season, starting one game. He had 35 tackles and a fumble return for a TD.



• Edge Trey Flowers (PUP): Flowers was drafted by the Pats in 2015, played there for four seasons, moved on to the Lions and Dolphins, before signing with the Pats this offseason. He's on the PUP list.



