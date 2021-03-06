Eagles podcast: Our top 6 'big boards'

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed some recent news items like Brandon Graham's soon-to-be reworked contract, some free agency rumors, and opinions on whether the Philadelphia Eagles should draft a quarterback at sixth overall. We also laid out our initial top 6 big boards.

