March 06, 2021

Eagles podcast: Our top 6 'big boards'

By Jimmy Kempski
030521JaMarrChase Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed some recent news items like Brandon Graham's soon-to-be reworked contract, some free agency rumors, and opinions on whether the Philadelphia Eagles should draft a quarterback at sixth overall. We also laid out our initial top 6 big boards.

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
