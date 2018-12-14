Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis

This week, the Philadelphia Eagles have placed three more players on injured reserve, and a fourth, Carson Wentz, now has a fractured vertebra, and the team is pretending as is there's any chance in hell that he's playing on Sunday. So, you know, just another week in this wretched 2018 Eagles season.

Here's the final Friday injury report, with analysis:

Out

• LB Jordan Hicks (calf): Hicks is out, and the Eagles' top two remaining linebackers -- Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill -- don't have full usage of one (each) of their hands against one of the best running backs in the NFL.

• DT Timmy Jernigan (back): Jernigan played 20 snaps against the Giants three weeks ago, but he had some back spasms flare up on him prior to the Eagles' win over the Redskins, and did not play, despite being on the active 46 for the game. He missed last Sunday against Dallas as well, and will not play against the Rams.

• CB Sidney Jones (hamstring): Jones has suffered several setbacks this season to a hamstring that has never really gotten better.



• LG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral): Seumalo was injured against the Cowboys, and Stefen Wisniewski filled in at LG. Wis will almost certainly start on Sunday in Los Angeles, and he'll have his hands full with Aaron Donald.



Doubtful

• QB Carson Wentz (back): It's laughable that the Eagles are going through the charade of pretending that Wentz has a chance in hell of playing in this game, and it's downright stupid to make the most important individual in the organization sit on a pair of six hour flights when the best thing for him is to rest his back.



Questionable

• DE Michael Bennett (foot): Bennett has been the Eagles' most productive edge rusher this season, as he has collected 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Bennett played through some pain against the Giants, Redskins, and Dallas, it is expected that he'll do the same in L.A.

• CB Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee): Maddox was targeting Dallas as his return date, but he was not yet ready to play. To be determined if he'll be a go against the Rams. The Eagles remain paper thin at cornerback.



• WR Shelton Gibson (wrist): New addition to the injury report, not that the Eagles use him on offense.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett had shoulder surgery, and his season is over. Barnett was the starting RDE who was off to a fast start this season, collecting 2.5 sacks (including a game-ending sack against the Indianapolis Colts), before suffering a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. He played two games through the injury, but was much less effective than when he was fully healthy. Michael Bennett has taken over as the new starting RDE.

• CB Jalen Mills (IR): Mills was toasted quite a bit during the early part of the season, but he was playing better when he went down with a foot injury. After seeing some of his replacements in action over the last few games, it is clear why Schwartz prefers Mills over the rest of the bunch.



• CB Ronald Darby (IR): Darby was up and down as a starter this season before he tore his ACL. At a minimum, he's a lot better than the players who are trying to replace him.



• RB Jay Ajayi (IR): Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs. In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back. He was placed on IR with a torn ACL.

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he had 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. McLeod was replaced initially by Corey Graham, and later Avonte Maddox.

• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, formerly the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. Doug Pederson noted that Wallace is doing well, but he is not yet ready to return.



• RB Corey Clement (IR): In 2017, Clement had a great rookie season, culminating in a standout performance in the Super Bowl, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a TD. Many thought he would build on his impressive rookie season in 2018, but that never happened, as Clement was hampered with a quad injury. In 2018, he had 68 carries for 269 yards (3.8 YPC) and two TDs on the ground, and 22 catches for 192 yards (8.7 YPC) and zero TDs through the air.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury. Like Wallace, Hollins is not yet ready to return.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers.

• TE Josh Perkins (IR): Perkins is done for the season with a knee injury. The Eagles activated Richard Rodgers off of IR to replace him.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata's IR designation came as a surprise. It would have been nice to get a look at him in a potentially meaningless Week 17 game, but that won't be happening.



We'll update the Rams' injury report when it is made available. Earlier in the week, the Rams had three players on their injury report, all listed as "non-injury related." They will likely have a completely empty injury report when the final version is released.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR Cooper Kupp (IR): Kupp tore his ACL and is done for the season. In eight games in 2018, Kupp had 40 catches for 566 yards and 6 TDs. As a rookie in 2017, Kupp had 62 for 869 yards and 5 TDs. He is already one of the best slot receivers in the NFL.

• RB Malcolm Brown (IR): Brown is a reserve running back, who had 43 carries for 212 yards (4.9 YPC) in 2018. He's done for the season with a clavicle injury.



• OLB Dominique Easley (IR): Easley had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in a reserve role with the Rams in 2017. In 2018, he had just 4 tackles in 3 games. He had surgery to repair a meniscus.



• DT Morgan Fox (IR): Fox is the guy who hit Wentz's leg on the play he tore his ACL and LCL. Fox himself now has an ACL tear of his own.



