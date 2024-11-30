Eagles-Ravens: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 13 in Baltimore

The Eagles are headed to Baltimore for maybe their toughest matchup all season.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will take on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in a battle of MVP candidates and maybe even in a possible Super Bowl preview.

There might be a lot to learn about both teams from Sunday.

Here's how our staff is feeling about it going in...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 13



Eagles (9-2) at Ravens (8-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 13 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI +3 PHI +123

BAL -148 51 FanDuel PHI +2.5 PHI +130

BAL -154 50.5 BetRivers PHI +2.5 PHI +128

BAL -155 50.5 BetMGM PHI +3 PHI +130

BAL -155 51

*Lines as of Tuesday



• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-3

PICK: Eagles 28, Ravens 27

The Ravens are ranked first in offensive DVOA (1st in passing, and 1st in rushing). They're averaging 30.3 points per game, and in their eight wins they have scored 28, 30, 30, 35, 35, 41, 41, and 41 points. Lamar Jackson took home his second MVP award last season, and he's currently second in MVP odds this season. He's still a major weapon with his legs, and as a passer he has thrown 27 TDs vs. 3 INTs this season to a diversified set of skill position players.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 1325 rushing yards this season (he's on pace for 1877) with 13 TDs, and he is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Ravens are as difficult an offense to defend as any in the NFL this season.

Of course, the Eagles' defense has been awesome this season as well, particularly during their current seven-game winning streak. They haven't allowed 300 or more total yards in a game since September, and over their last 6 games they actually have more rushing yards (1396) than their opponents have total yards (1314). It'll be strength on strength when the Ravens have the ball.

However, Baltimore has been less impressive defensively. They're ranked 15th in defensive DVOA (18th vs. the pass, 9th vs. the run). They are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. That's the bad. The good is that they are allowing just 77.9 rushing yards per game (second-best in the NFL) and 3.5 yards per rush attempt (best in the NFL).

The Eagles' strength offensively is their rushing attack, and while they have been able to consistently run it well against good run defenses during the Nick Sirianni era, they are likely going to need Jalen Hurts to play at very high level to win this game.

While I believe that Saquon Barkley will get his share of touches and play well, I also believe that the Ravens will keep him from going off completely like he has in so many other games this season. The game will be in Hurts' hands, and with a hampered DeVonta Smith I think the Ravens just have a little bit more firepower and they pull off a close win. 28-27.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-2

PICK: Ravens 27, Eagles 24

The Eagles defense hasn’t been tested like this all season and I think the seven-game win streak is going to end Sunday afternoon. Lamar Jackson is too good, and even though the Baltimore defense is suspect at times, the rule of large numbers makes me think this is the one they lose — they’re not going to finish 15-2. A loss will humble the Eagles who will go on another win streak starting next week back at home.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-3

PICK: Eagles 30, Ravens 23

In a battle of MVP candidates down in Baltimore, Saquon Barkley continues to build his case to be the first running back to win the award in a dozen years while the Eagles' defense does just enough to keep the ever-dynamic Lamar Jackson in check for the team's strongest win of the year.

