Eagles-Ravens: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 13 in Baltimore

November 30, 2024
The Eagles are headed to Baltimore for maybe their toughest matchup all season.
Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will take on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in a battle of MVP candidates and maybe even in a possible Super Bowl preview.
There might be a lot to learn about both teams from Sunday.
Here's how our staff is feeling about it going in...
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI +3
|PHI +123
BAL -148
|51
|FanDuel
|PHI +2.5
|PHI +130
BAL -154
|50.5
|BetRivers
|PHI +2.5
|PHI +128
BAL -155
|50.5
|BetMGM
|PHI +3
|PHI +130
BAL -155
|51
*Lines as of Tuesday
The Ravens are ranked first in offensive DVOA (1st in passing, and 1st in rushing). They're averaging 30.3 points per game, and in their eight wins they have scored 28, 30, 30, 35, 35, 41, 41, and 41 points. Lamar Jackson took home his second MVP award last season, and he's currently second in MVP odds this season. He's still a major weapon with his legs, and as a passer he has thrown 27 TDs vs. 3 INTs this season to a diversified set of skill position players.
Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 1325 rushing yards this season (he's on pace for 1877) with 13 TDs, and he is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Ravens are as difficult an offense to defend as any in the NFL this season.
Of course, the Eagles' defense has been awesome this season as well, particularly during their current seven-game winning streak. They haven't allowed 300 or more total yards in a game since September, and over their last 6 games they actually have more rushing yards (1396) than their opponents have total yards (1314). It'll be strength on strength when the Ravens have the ball.
However, Baltimore has been less impressive defensively. They're ranked 15th in defensive DVOA (18th vs. the pass, 9th vs. the run). They are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. That's the bad. The good is that they are allowing just 77.9 rushing yards per game (second-best in the NFL) and 3.5 yards per rush attempt (best in the NFL).
The Eagles' strength offensively is their rushing attack, and while they have been able to consistently run it well against good run defenses during the Nick Sirianni era, they are likely going to need Jalen Hurts to play at very high level to win this game.
While I believe that Saquon Barkley will get his share of touches and play well, I also believe that the Ravens will keep him from going off completely like he has in so many other games this season. The game will be in Hurts' hands, and with a hampered DeVonta Smith I think the Ravens just have a little bit more firepower and they pull off a close win. 28-27.
MORE: Eagles Week 13 power ranking roundup
The Eagles defense hasn’t been tested like this all season and I think the seven-game win streak is going to end Sunday afternoon. Lamar Jackson is too good, and even though the Baltimore defense is suspect at times, the rule of large numbers makes me think this is the one they lose — they’re not going to finish 15-2. A loss will humble the Eagles who will go on another win streak starting next week back at home.
In a battle of MVP candidates down in Baltimore, Saquon Barkley continues to build his case to be the first running back to win the award in a dozen years while the Eagles' defense does just enough to keep the ever-dynamic Lamar Jackson in check for the team's strongest win of the year.
MORE: Eagles-Ravens injury report, with analysis
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith (if he's able to go) are going to be the difference here.
The Ravens' defense is giving up the ninth-most yards in the league per game at 355.6, but their run defense has been stellar with the second-fewest rushing yards allowed on average at 77.9.
It's through the air that Baltimore gets picked apart, allowing an average of 277.7 yards, which is the second-most in the NFL.
Maybe Saquon Barkley goes off again, but if the Eagles are going to win this, I think it's going to be from Hurts' best effort of the season.
MORE: Josh Sweat is having a bounce-back season
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports