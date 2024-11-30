More Sports:

November 30, 2024

Eagles-Ravens: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 13 in Baltimore

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will take on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in a battle of MVP candidates and maybe even in a possible Super Bowl preview.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Ravens-Preseason-2024-NFL.jpg Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts running warmups in Baltimore back in the preseason.

The Eagles are headed to Baltimore for maybe their toughest matchup all season. 

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley will take on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in a battle of MVP candidates and maybe even in a possible Super Bowl preview. 

There might be a lot to learn about both teams from Sunday.

Here's how our staff is feeling about it going in...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 13

Eagles (9-2) at Ravens (8-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 13 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI +3PHI +123
BAL -148		51
FanDuel PHI +2.5PHI +130
BAL -154		50.5
BetRiversPHI +2.5PHI +128
BAL -155		50.5
 BetMGMPHI +3PHI +130
BAL -155		51

*Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-3

PICK: Eagles 28, Ravens 27

The Ravens are ranked first in offensive DVOA (1st in passing, and 1st in rushing). They're averaging 30.3 points per game, and in their eight wins they have scored 28, 30, 30, 35, 35, 41, 41, and 41 points. Lamar Jackson took home his second MVP award last season, and he's currently second in MVP odds this season. He's still a major weapon with his legs, and as a passer he has thrown 27 TDs vs. 3 INTs this season to a diversified set of skill position players.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 1325 rushing yards this season (he's on pace for 1877) with 13 TDs, and he is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. The Ravens are as difficult an offense to defend as any in the NFL this season.

Of course, the Eagles' defense has been awesome this season as well, particularly during their current seven-game winning streak. They haven't allowed 300 or more total yards in a game since September, and over their last 6 games they actually have more rushing yards (1396) than their opponents have total yards (1314). It'll be strength on strength when the Ravens have the ball.

However, Baltimore has been less impressive defensively. They're ranked 15th in defensive DVOA (18th vs. the pass, 9th vs. the run). They are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. That's the bad. The good is that they are allowing just 77.9 rushing yards per game (second-best in the NFL) and 3.5 yards per rush attempt (best in the NFL).

The Eagles' strength offensively is their rushing attack, and while they have been able to consistently run it well against good run defenses during the Nick Sirianni era, they are likely going to need Jalen Hurts to play at very high level to win this game.

While I believe that Saquon Barkley will get his share of touches and play well, I also believe that the Ravens will keep him from going off completely like he has in so many other games this season. The game will be in Hurts' hands, and with a hampered DeVonta Smith I think the Ravens just have a little bit more firepower and they pull off a close win. 28-27.

MOREEagles Week 13 power ranking roundup

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-2

PICK: Ravens 27, Eagles 24

The Eagles defense hasn’t been tested like this all season and I think the seven-game win streak is going to end Sunday afternoon. Lamar Jackson is too good, and even though the Baltimore defense is suspect at times, the rule of large numbers makes me think this is the one they lose — they’re not going to finish 15-2. A loss will humble the Eagles who will go on another win streak starting next week back at home.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-3

PICK: Eagles 30, Ravens 23

In a battle of MVP candidates down in Baltimore, Saquon Barkley continues to build his case to be the first running back to win the award in a dozen years while the Eagles' defense does just enough to keep the ever-dynamic Lamar Jackson in check for the team's strongest win of the year.

MORE: Eagles-Ravens injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 7-3

PICK: Eagles 28, Ravens 21

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith (if he's able to go) are going to be the difference here. 

The Ravens' defense is giving up the ninth-most yards in the league per game at 355.6, but their run defense has been stellar with the second-fewest rushing yards allowed on average at 77.9.

It's through the air that Baltimore gets picked apart, allowing an average of 277.7 yards, which is the second-most in the NFL. 

Maybe Saquon Barkley goes off again, but if the Eagles are going to win this, I think it's going to be from Hurts' best effort of the season.

MORE: Josh Sweat is having a bounce-back season

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Derrick Henry Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Saquon Barkley Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved